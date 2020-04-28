Cleaning out your home or yard? Madison's drop-off sites reopen

Madison residents can once again bring leaves, yard waste, old electronics, excess cardboard and more to the city’s drop-off sites.
After closing because of Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order at the end of March, Madison’s three drop-off sites reopened Friday with shortened hours and some procedural adjustments to keep people safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
The reopening comes at an opportune time as many residents clean out their garages, yards, basements and junk drawers while sheltering in place, said city recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson.
“As more people were staying home, more people were cleaning out their homes. (There was) more of the demand and pressure to open these things back up,” Johnson said.
Calls from residents asking about the sites along with a plan for social distancing prompted the reopening, Johnson said. The two rounds of curbside collection of yard waste are also “pretty much over” now, Johnson said, leaving few options for getting rid of leftover leaves and brush from last fall.
Madison has two drop-off locations — at 1501 W. Badger Road and 4602 Sycamore Ave. — where residents can recycle items that cannot be thrown into city-provided bins, including Styrofoam, tires, scrap wood, scrap metal, clothes, batteries, rigid plastic items, leaves and extension cords and other electronics. A third drop-off site at 402 South Point Road accepts only yard waste. Only Madison residents can use the sites.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, staff will wear masks and the dumping area will be limited to two vehicles at a time. Johnson said the limit is necessary to keep people safe but has prompted long lines. Residents should be prepared to wait.
“There will be a line,” he said.
Hours have also been shortened to 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Normally in the springtime, the drop-off sites are open until 4 p.m. and have even longer hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Gates will start closing around 2:50 p.m., so making it into line before 3 p.m. doesn’t guarantee patrons will be able to dump their recyclables and yard waste, Johnson said.
Johnson said it’s unfortunate that most of the hours are in the middle of the workweek, but the sites don’t have enough staff for longer hours, even with help from city Parking Utility staff to manage the lines.
For some items that are tough to recycle — such as televisions, refrigerators, stoves, computers and fluorescent light fixtures — residents need to buy a sticker online and wait for it to be mailed to them, Johnson said. Sticker fees range from $10 to $35 and can be purchased at go.madison.com/stickers.
Normally stickers can be purchased on site, but those offices are currently closed, Johnson said.
“When in doubt, give us a call,” Johnson said. “Even though the walk-in customer service offices are closed, you can still give us a ring (or) send us an email. We’re here to help.”
A similar drop-off service in Dane County, called Clean Sweep, is currently closed, but a plan is being developed to reopen it, said John Welch, director of the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables.
Located at 7102 Highway 12, the drop-off site takes household hazardous waste, including paint, batteries, fertilizers and other lawn chemicals, and electronics.
Welch said the department expects to be able to open the facility in the next couple of weeks.
