Clean Streets/Clean Lakes parking restrictions resume Oct. 5 in Madison
Clean Streets/Clean Lakes parking restrictions resume Oct. 5 in Madison

Alternate-side parking ticket (copy) (copy)
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Parking restrictions to let city workers clear snow, sweep the streets and do other maintenance work go back into effect Oct. 5, Madison's Parking Division said Friday.

The Clean Streets/Clean Lakes program prohibits parking on one side of a street during four-hour windows of time and applies throughout most of the city.

The city is not enforcing some other parking restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, including resident-only and one- and two-hour parking restrictions in non-metered spaces. Parking meters, however, must be fed Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A temporary, $5 daily maximum fee remains in effect for all city-owned parking garages, and the first hour of parking on Saturdays is free.

