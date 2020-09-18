Clean Streets/Clean Lakes parking restrictions resume Oct. 5 in Madison

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parking restrictions to let city workers clear snow, sweep the streets and do other maintenance work go back into effect Oct. 5, Madison's Parking Division said Friday.

The Clean Streets/Clean Lakes program prohibits parking on one side of a street during four-hour windows of time and applies throughout most of the city.

The city is not enforcing some other parking restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, including resident-only and one- and two-hour parking restrictions in non-metered spaces. Parking meters, however, must be fed Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A temporary, $5 daily maximum fee remains in effect for all city-owned parking garages, and the first hour of parking on Saturdays is free.

