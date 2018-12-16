Clash apparent in Tony Evers, Scott Walker transition adviser styles

Evers transition team 2018

Leader: JoAnne Anton, worked in various roles for former Democratic U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl.

Chairperson: Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy.

Chairperson: Chuck Pruitt, co-managing director of ABD Direct, a Milwaukee fundraising- services company, and former president of the University of Wisconsin System's Board of Regents.

Chairperson: Amy Traynor, an Eau Claire middle school teacher and 2013 Wisconsin Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Chairperson: Jan Allman, CEO of Marinette Marine

Chairperson: Veronica Gunn, CEO of Genesis Health Consulting.

Six councils of about 20-30 people each advising on personnel, education, health care, economic, environmental and criminal justice issues.