Civilian oversight board over Madison police moves forward; police monitor position delayed

The delay was initially met with frustration from some committee members, given the urgent calls from protesters for community power over the Madison Police Department.

Mayor Sayta Rhodes-Conway said the city isn’t working fast enough to make changes to its police department. She urged committee members to fix the problems with the police monitor proposal and move the resolution forward Tuesday night.

“I stood down there on John Nolen with the protesters,” Rhodes-Conway said, “and listened to a young man who looked me in the eye and said, ‘Don’t come to me telling me what you’re going to do, or what you’ve been talking about doing, or what you’re working on doing. Come to me and tell me what you’ve done.’”

Sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd involving police in Minneapolis, protesters in Madison since May 30 have been filling city streets, shutting down highways, organizing barbecues, chanting outside of the homes of local officials and marching by the thousands. One frequent demand of protesters: community control over police.

Police monitor debated