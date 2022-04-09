City's street vending coordinator takes creative approach to outdoor eating

A Madison native born and raised in the arts, and with a passion for connecting creative people to venues and outlets, Meghan Blake-Horst is guiding the city’s efforts to reimagine how we eat and buy arts and crafts outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blake-Horst, who grew up in the Atwood neighborhood on the East Side, has been a college athlete, camp counselor, activity coordinator for adults with developmental disabilities, coach and arts entrepreneur, and served on city and community boards before becoming the city’s third-ever vending coordinator in late 2016.

In the position, she manages the city’s diverse array of food carts, sidewalk cafes, art and craft vending around the Dane County Farmers’ Market, merchant vending, game day vending at Badger football games, and any other citywide street vending activities.

The arts are woven into her life. Her mother, Sarah Whelan Blake, a professional actress, raised her daughter backstage in the city’s theater scene. Her father, Jack, was a writer who worked in public relations. Her siblings sang or were in local bands, and as a child she would listen to practice in their basement or at the former OK’s Corral bar Downtown and other venues. She began doing artistic gymnastics when she was about 3 years old.

Blake-Horst graduated from East High School and then UW-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s of science in kinesiology, and was a varsity gymnast, serving as captain her senior year. She’s coached the sport at multiple levels, including this season for United Gymnastics, a combination of East and La Follette high schools, which produced a state champion.

In 2004, she opened an art gallery a block from her childhood home called Absolutely Art and ran it for a decade, representing more than 200 local artists. The gallery hosted the world’s second Little Free Library and became the only retail location for them on the globe. Next, she and a partner opened MadCity Bazzar hosting pop-up flea and farmers markets, involving local food carts at events.

She’s been engaged in many community organizations, and helped start the Friends of Madison Public Market.

In 2016, Blake-Horst joined more than 400 people seeking the vending coordinator position held by Warren Hansen for 19 years before his retirement. In a touch of karma, Blake-Horst’s mother and Hansen had played the king and queen in three-month run of a local play 23 years earlier.

Blake-Horst is married to Geoff Blake-Horst, a teacher at La Follette High School, and the couple have two children and three cats, including one that seems to relish airtime during online public meetings.

What were your aspirations for the programs you oversee?

I saw that my role was to grow our street vending program from primarily Downtown to more areas of the city. I was aware that city licensed vendors come from diverse backgrounds and they are a huge part of our Madison culture. This role has allowed me to highlight this important part of our community, economy and sense of place.

How did the pandemic impact vending?

The pandemic had a huge impact on all vending. There was no Dane County Farmers’ Market around the Square so no art and craft vendors came out to vend on Saturday’s across the street from the market. Restaurants and bars were shuttered for a period of time and then had reduced capacity, and customer confidence in being out in public with others outside their households disappeared. Food carts were considered ‘to go’ establishments, but there were no people out, and there was limited access to their base kitchens, so their business disappeared. All of these vendors had to quickly pivot and create new revenue streams and ways to connect with customers. We saw some amazing creativity and collaborations even under such uncertainty.

What were the city’s key moves?

One of the first things we did was to waive all vending fees for all license types. The city also reimbursed all fees that had been paid for the 2020 vending season. It provided much needed financial relief. The Streatery Program was No. 1 for restaurants and bars. This truly kept them in business.

For food carts, my office partnered with the Parks Division to create the Carts in Parks program breaking down the barriers for food carts to vend in city parks. We are working with Neighborhood Resource Teams, neighborhood groups and organizations that support vendors of color to connect with our city parks to grow their businesses and provide access to food.

What defines a great food cart?

I think that is in the eye of the customer. Each person has their own favorite cart based on their food tastes, experience and cultural connections. Food carts that I have seen have the most success are consistent with their offerings and vending location, create food they love and have a fun-looking cart that catches the eye. People are connected to the food and the person behind the business. Their story is very important to share. It is more than a meal. It is a connection to the business, the operator and how they got to where they are today.

What have we learned about the importance of sidewalk cafes and how can they evolve?

I think we have had a sea change in how we see public space. Pre-pandemic parking was a high priority for businesses and customers. That has shifted and people are wanting to prioritize outdoor seating and other ways to use our public space for more than just cars. It is a careful balance between safety, accessibility, convenience, business and community needs. There will still be things to review and address, but we have come a long way in a very short time.

