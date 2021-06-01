City's purchase makes nearly 10 acres of open space available on Lake Monona

The public gained access to nearly 10 mostly wooded acres on Lake Monona Tuesday after the city of Monona closed on a deal to buy the property formerly known as the San Damiano Friary.
There are no immediate plans to make any significant changes to the property, which includes the 133-year-old Frank Allis house and more than 1,000 feet of lake frontage on the east end of the lake, just south of the intersection of Monona Drive and Buckeye Road.
City administrator Bryan Gadow said parks staff will be mowing the future park, which does not yet have a name, and removing some dead trees, and a volunteer cleanup day is scheduled for June 19. The city will likely undertake a master planning process for the land with the long-term goal of leaving it largely undeveloped. The home, built by an heir to one of the founders of the machinery manufacturer Allis-Chalmers, remains closed.
“There has been an incredible cooperative effort in our community to purchase, protect and preserve what is an unequalled asset on the shores of Lake Monona,” Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor said in a statement.
The city struck a deal last year to buy the land from the St. Norbert Abbey, of De Pere, which has owned it for decades, for $8.6 million. It approved borrowing $8.5 million for the purchase last month but is counting on money raised by the separate Friends of San Damiano group to pay much of that back.
The city said in an announcement that the selling price was “well below market value,” and appraisals of the property’s value have ranged from $10.3 million in 2011 to $8.6 million in 2016 to $9.8 million in December.
The City Council voted in favor of the purchase in September despite a report from a consultant two months earlier that warned it was unlikely the millions needed to cover the cost could be raised from donors.
City officials and other supporters of the purchase have since said that the potential donor base is larger than just the city of 8,200 people, and that government and foundation grants, including the state Department of Natural Resources’ Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program, could be tapped for the property. The Dane County Board is expected to vote Thursday on approving $2 million to assist in the purchase.
The city, which has an operating budget this year of about $6.6 million, appears sensitive to the need to raise outside money, noting in a statement that “additional funds to bring down the overall cost to taxpayers are being sought through a variety of other avenues including grants and private fundraising.”
“It is of utmost importance that the process of transforming San Damiano into an asset for Monona and the surrounding region be deliberate, thoughtful and intentional, as well as sustainable in every sense of the word,” the mayor said.
The city described the property as about 70% wooded and a “mini arboretum teeming with a variety of trees, plants and wildlife” that was “originally the site of encampments created by Indigenous peoples of the region, including ancestors of the Ho-Chunk Nation.”
It plans to create a steering committee to guide the future property’s development, but has already added a few picnic tables and Adirondack chairs. A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled for later this month. Parking is limited to a handful of spots near the home and on the single-lane, one-way driveway.
The property was deeded to St. Norbert in 1929 and was used as a place of study for budding Norbertine priests until 1975, when it was leased to a Detroit-based Catholic religious order as a retreat and home for semi-retired priests. That’s when it became known as the San Damiano Friary. The last priest moved out of the home in 2015.
San Damiano lost its property tax exemption last year after the Freedom From Religion Foundation questioned the property’s tax status because it was no longer being used by the abbey.
The abbey applied for a permit in late 2019 to demolish the home but then withdrew the request in late January 2020 after the city’s Landmarks Commission delayed action on it.