City's nonunion employees challenge mayor's plan for wage parity with unions

Tt fails to follow a council resolution from late 2020 that recommends a wage package for nonunion employees that achieves wage equity with union employees by 2024, they said. It also fails to guarantee nonunion employees would sustain wage parity if police or firefighter unions secured additional increases, and it allows the city to forgo nonunion increases in the event of furloughs or layoffs, they said.

"The coalition appreciates the commitment of the council to close the gap on wages," but the mayor's proposal doesn't follow the direction of the council, Rolfs said.

In response, nonunion employees have proposed a 1% raise in January 2022, 2% in July 2022, 2% in January 2023 and 1% in July 2023, plus a "me too" clause that would match new raises given to unions.

Each 1% increase for the city’s general municipal employees costs about $1.39 million dollars given current salaries, Bottari said.

"The mayor believes that it is important to preserve the good, family supporting jobs the city provides, but if the city has insufficient funds for wages and is responsible for providing wage increases, furloughs and layoffs become a real possibility," she said.