City wants homeless campers out of Reindahl Park by Sunday

The resolution, which will be considered by city committees with a council decision at a later date, says the council will continue to authorize the use of public parks and other designated areas as temporary permissible encampments and will prohibit the removal and eviction of people taking shelter in such encampments. The city's initial order to close the camp will be in effect until the council decides otherwise.

The few campers at the park on Wednesday afternoon said they lack good options.

"We're trying to stay," said James DeGray, who has been homeless for about two years and relocated to Reindahl Park after the city closed an unauthorized encampment at McPike Park on the Near East Side at the end of February. He believes camping is a good choice during the pandemic. "This really is the best place we could be, aside from having your own home."

Maria Tran, an outreach worker with MachOne Health, one of several entities providing services to people at the site, said the campers need stability. "A lot of people have scattered because of fear," she said. "It would be nice if the city provided a place that allows stability. This park is big enough for everybody."