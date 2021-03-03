City, Urban League locate hub for minority businesses, community on South Side

The city, Urban League of Greater Madison and partners will locate a new hub for minority businesses at the Village on Park mall, an evolving civic and commercial destination on a main gateway to Downtown on the South Side.
After a site search, the Urban League chose the corner of the mall at 2300 South Park Street and Hughes Place to locate the coming South Madison Black Business Hub, a three-story, 50,000 to 60,000 square-foot office building envisioned as a national model for boosting minority businesses with a storefront location and community center.
The partnership includes the city, Urban League, the Madison Community Development Authority, Dane County and the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.
"I think there's a Renaissance happening in South Madison," Urban League president Ruben Anthony said. "This gives us a chance to be part of the visioning. Typically, when gentrification happens, we're on the sidelines looking in. We're getting an opportunity to be players and visionaries."
The Hub ties into the city's vision for the Village on Park, which has about 120,000 rentable square feet on 7.8 acres with tenants including retail, offices and government services.
The city and CDA are looking to develop housing on the northern end of the site along Ridgewood Way that abuts a neighborhood, while also addressing parking.
"This is the next stage of redevelopment at the Village on Park," city planning, community and economic development director Matt Wachter said. "We've been redeveloping it for 17 years at this point."
The partners shared details at a press conference late Wednesday morning.
“I am delighted that the city is collaborating with the Urban League and Community Development Authority in the creation of the Black Business Hub,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “This project will bring energy and opportunity to South Madison as it provides employment opportunities, supports entrepreneurs and new business, and more.”
Buzz and energy
About half of the Hub's space will accommodate retail and other businesses, much like the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee, which transformed a fire-damaged bank building at the eastern gateway to the Sherman Park neighborhood into high-quality space for small minority-owned businesses offering diverse foods, wellness services and cultural activities, Anthony said.
"You look at the buzz and the economic energy in that place," he said. "We expect that there's going to be the same thing here."
The Hub's tenants will range from start-ups to established business looking to expand or take on storefront locations for the first time, officials said. It will integrate uses that can support a wide variety of economic and entrepreneurship activities including food, personal care, financial services, entertainment and government programs along with business support services.
The Urban League is negotiating with several other commercial tenants that will bring over 100 employees and occupy roughly 25,000 square feet inside the building, providing a strong anchor for long-term financial viability of the project, officials said.
“This partnership with the city will provide the Hub with an ideal location to achieve its objectives,” Anthony said. “We’ll be located at a highly visible intersection, just off the beltline at the getaway into Downtown. Moreover, thanks to this partnership with the city, we’ll bolster our presence in the heart of Madison’s oldest African American enclave where we are already working to generate wealth and stability through our new Home Ownership 2.0 program which launched last fall.”
The project received a jumpstart with a $100,000 planning grant and $2 million in funding commitments to assist with capital costs from the county last year. Last week, the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact announced a $400,000 commitment to the project, which will be used to seed a loan fund to support entrepreneurs looking to locate in the facility.
In addition to funding, businesses will have access to a full complement of technical assistance, including individualized coaching to develop strategic business plans, connections to other business support resources, mentorship and access to a network of culturally competent business experts.
A wow effect
The vision for The Hub emerged after more than two years of engagement led by multiple entities that involved more than 150 civic leaders, neighborhood residents, government officials, business leaders and others, officials said. They have coalesced around a common vision -- "Agenda South" -- that seeks to ensure that fast encroaching economic development is equitable, rather than gentrifying. A community advisory team of nearly 20 people has developed a set of guiding principles to ensure the project achieves those goals.
The architecture and start of construction are still unclear, but Anthony said the Hub won't look or feel like a regular office building. "We want it to be something you'd want to stop at," he said. "We want a wow effect."
In 2004, the CDA purchased the site as part of a master plan to redevelop the worn mall into an attractive, vibrant, multi-use space, to serve the immediate community. The Village on Park’s two-story atrium was redesigned in 2009, to include community rooms, office space and restrooms. Also that year, the CDA sold off part of the site to Urban League and the Madison Public Library, which have developed facilities there.
