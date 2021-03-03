City, Urban League locate hub for minority businesses, community on South Side

The Hub's tenants will range from start-ups to established business looking to expand or take on storefront locations for the first time, officials said. It will integrate uses that can support a wide variety of economic and entrepreneurship activities including food, personal care, financial services, entertainment and government programs along with business support services.

The Urban League is negotiating with several other commercial tenants that will bring over 100 employees and occupy roughly 25,000 square feet inside the building, providing a strong anchor for long-term financial viability of the project, officials said.

“This partnership with the city will provide the Hub with an ideal location to achieve its objectives,” Anthony said. “We’ll be located at a highly visible intersection, just off the beltline at the getaway into Downtown. Moreover, thanks to this partnership with the city, we’ll bolster our presence in the heart of Madison’s oldest African American enclave where we are already working to generate wealth and stability through our new Home Ownership 2.0 program which launched last fall.”