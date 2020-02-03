Madison transportation staff recommend Bus Rapid Transit routes

After considering several options and listening to residents’ feedback for months, Madison transportation staff have recommended Bus Rapid Transit routes for the West Side and Downtown — the most controversial parts of the project.
Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, is a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that the city hopes to implement by 2024 to reduce vehicle traffic and connect the east and west sides of Madison. The system would use longer, articulated buses on city streets and some dedicated lanes.
The proposed Downtown route includes State Street and the Capitol Square and requires re-routing some regular city buses onto Broom Street, Bassett Street and West Washington Avenue to reduce congestion on State. During special events, such as the Dane County Farmers’ Market, BRT buses would be temporarily re-routed to the outer Capitol Square loop.
The proposed West Side route runs from West Towne Mall to Downtown primarily along Mineral Point Road but swings south through the West Transfer Point, which would allow riders who live along Odana Road and south of the Beltline to connect with the BRT system.
An East Side route would run from East Towne Mall along East Washington Avenue to Downtown, with a detour north to Madison Area Technical College. It has been much less controversial than the West Side and Downtown routes.
Reaction to the proposed Downtown and West Side routes was mixed during a Transportation Policy and Planning Board meeting Monday.
Ald. Keith Furman, whose 19th District covers a large chunk of the West Side, said connecting with the transfer point "opens up BRT to a much bigger audience."
Other options for the West Side would have buses go along just Mineral Point, without going through the transfer point, or along Odana Road, which has more riders but longer travel times and no room for dedicated lanes.
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, said he would prefer the route travel along Mineral Point without the detour because it would be faster. He also noted that the transfer point could move in the future.
Foster also wasn’t sold on the Downtown proposal, but other transportation board members said they were warming up to it.
Other options for Downtown included going around the outer loop of the Capitol Square year round or a route that would swing south of the square using Doty, Wilson and Fairchild streetsand require converting a parking lane on Fairchild to a dedicated BRT lane that would flow against the one-way traffic.
City staff concluded it was better to have BRT buses on the square because it makes connections with regular city buses easier for riders, there is more than double the sidewalk space to create the BRT stations, and the city would not lose out on an estimated $170,000 in annual parking revenue.
Although some board members had concerns about rerouting buses for special events, transportation staff noted that only happens around 10% of the year.
The route recommendations still need to be approved by several city committees and the City Council.