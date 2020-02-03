Madison transportation staff recommend Bus Rapid Transit routes

Reaction to the proposed Downtown and West Side routes was mixed during a Transportation Policy and Planning Board meeting Monday.

Ald. Keith Furman, whose 19th District covers a large chunk of the West Side, said connecting with the transfer point "opens up BRT to a much bigger audience."

Other options for the West Side would have buses go along just Mineral Point, without going through the transfer point, or along Odana Road, which has more riders but longer travel times and no room for dedicated lanes.

Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, said he would prefer the route travel along Mineral Point without the detour because it would be faster. He also noted that the transfer point could move in the future.

Foster also wasn’t sold on the Downtown proposal, but other transportation board members said they were warming up to it.

Other options for Downtown included going around the outer loop of the Capitol Square year round or a route that would swing south of the square using Doty, Wilson and Fairchild streetsand require converting a parking lane on Fairchild to a dedicated BRT lane that would flow against the one-way traffic.