City, town of Beloit agree to deal sharing Fire Chief Daniel Pease

The city and town of Beloit will share Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease and fire investigation services under a new intergovernmental agreement approved Monday night by the Beloit City Council and the Town Board of Supervisors.

The two fire departments will remain separate entities and are not being merged under the agreement, the communities said in a statement.

“Especially during such a difficult time dealing with COVID-19, we are immensely proud of this partnership that will provide efficiencies and service enhancements to both communities,” said City Council President Regina Dunkin.

The town will cover 25% of the fire chief salary under the agreement, while all significant expenditures or changes to equipment and property for the Town of Beloit Fire Department will require the approval of the Town Board.

Pease reports to the town administrator regarding Town of Beloit Fire Department activities and operations starting Tuesday.

“We look forward to working with the city to provide the best service for both communities,” said Tammy Maegli, town of the Beloit chairwoman. “Not only is this partnership good for the town of Beloit community, Chief Pease’s progressive leadership will be a tremendous benefit for all of our firefighters.”