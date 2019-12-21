City staff: Temporarily moving Salvation Army homeless shelter to Darbo 'not the plan'

In 2013, the Salvation Army Dane County briefly pursued an idea to sell its property at 630 E. Washington Ave. and move the shelter for homeless women and families to the organization’s property at 3030 Darbo Dr., where it would build a homeless shelter campus with amenities and services.
That idea was met with swift resistance from area residents, elected officials and city staff. Moving people in need of services into a neighborhood where many residents struggle with poverty and a lack of resources themselves was not widely supported.
Six years later, the idea is resurfacing as a way to temporarily house the women and families served by the Salvation Army between the demolition of its shelter on East Washington and the construction of a new campus there. The Salvation Army still owns the property at Darbo Drive and could potentially house its clients there without having to look to the city for rezoning approval.
The center on Darbo, which features offices and a basketball gym, is one of a number of sites the Salvation Army said it is exploring to use as a shelter, although specifics on what those other sites could be have not been made public.
“We don't have an official plan yet as the city would have to weigh in and see what options would work best,” Salvation Army spokeswoman Kaitlyn Novotny said. “However, the gym at Darbo is one of the options in consideration as we've set it up for a shelter before during the major flooding of 2018 when some folks in western Dane County were displaced.”
Jim O’Keefe, who heads the Madison Community Development Division, said the Salvation Army is eyeing at least two other sites: a former health clinic on East Washington Avenue and the old Karmenta Nursing Home on Milwaukee Street.
“It is not the plan to have them at Darbo. That isn’t the plan. That’s one of the options they have been looking at,” O’Keefe told The Cap Times. “They’ve heard from the city, elected officials and residents that they ought to look for other alternatives. I think it’s a tempting option in that they own that property in Darbo and it’s available for use. But I think they’ve heard the message that it’s — in the view of many — not an ideal option, so they’re continuing to explore other sites.”
After years of planning and discussions, the Salvation Army is moving ahead with its goal of building a campus at 630 E. Washington Ave. that would include a shelter, resources for Madison’s homeless population and transitional housing.
Over the past two months, the organization has gone through the process of getting various approvals from the city. Officials presented renderings to Urban Design Commission and were granted approval on Oct. 16. On Nov. 11, the project received demolition and conditional use approval from the Plan Commission. On Dec. 3, the City Council approved $500,000 from the Affordable Housing Fund for a 44-unit apartment building that is part of the proposal. And on Dec. 6, the Salvation Army submitted a bid to receive tax credit funding from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
The proposal also survived an attempt on the part of area residents to appeal the Plan Commission’s approval. The appeal failed because residents were not able to gather signatures representing 20% of residents living in close proximity to the shelter according to the City Attorney’s office.
Any decisions about a temporary shelter are pending the approval of WHEDA funding, which is expected in spring.
“We have to be approved for tax credits and other such things before the issue of temporary shelter becomes part of the timeline,” Novotny said.
You have free articles remaining.
The facility on Darbo isn’t ideal for housing a shelter, but the East Washington building has been lacking for years, as well.
“The gym would be set up with cots,” Novotny said. “As we are a community center as well as a shelter service, the food/resources would not be an issue. We would order more food from programs like Predolin and Second Harvest should the need arise.”
Salvation Army is in the midst of a capital fundraising campaign, which it hopes will generate between $15 million and $30 million to pay for the new shelter campus. It remains unclear as to whether the organization would attempt to purchase an additional property to house a temporary shelter, as opposed to using the Darbo property it already owns.
“I have talked to the Salvation Army about how they would house people during construction,” Ald. Marsha Rummel, who represents part of the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood on the City Council. “If you read their funding application, the Darbo option is one of several that was mentioned. City staff encouraged them to look at other options and they have. They see this as a sequential effort and were waiting to know if the land use and funding approvals went forward before pursuing the temporary housing piece of the puzzle.”
Rummel said she is beginning a process during which she plans on calling for community engagement efforts between the Salvation Army and residents to make sure everyone is informed.
“I had hoped for a more concurrent process,” she said. “In any case, I expect to invite people soon to hear about their plans. They have looked at other sites besides Darbo to house women and children, but I’m sure this is their preferred option since they own the property.”
At the current shelter for women and families, clients have to sign in around 5 p.m. each day to gain access on a first come, first served basis. They then need to leave by 8 a.m. During summer months, up to 16 families per night are denied access to the shelter due to space constraints.
Residents of the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood have complained about noise, loud music, drinking, fighting and other disturbances near the shelter. The lack of security has been the biggest complaint from area residents, who spoke for three hours during the Nov. 14 Plan Commission meeting. Neighborhood meetings with residents and the Salvation Army officials were equally contentious over the spring and summer when the Salvation Army was presenting its plans.
Transporting those challenges from a relatively affluent neighborhood like Tenney-Lapham to Darbo-Worthington is, in the opinion of some, a disaster waiting to happen. It is for this reason that O’Keefe is working to ensure that all options are explored and the city remains involved in the process.
“I can assure you that the city has a great deal of interest in how they handle the interim situation and we intend to work very closely with them,” O’Keefe said. “We’ll make sure they look at another site. The idea of having a purpose-built shelter in Madison for families and women is a big, big deal. But it’s not at any cost and I think that there are plenty of us that are sensitive to the implications for Darbo and we will do everything possible to find an alternative.”
Receiving tax credit funds from WHEDA is not a foregone conclusion. The agency receives many competing applicants for its funding, which typically goes to 15 to 20 developers from across the entire state.
“The 44-unit apartment proposal is eligible for low income tax credits,” O’Keefe said. “WHEDA’s decision is a linchpin on how they can move forward for the housing development being proposed alongside the shelter building.”
No matter what transpires in regards to the WHEDA decision, Salvation Army will be faced with yet another spring and summer of having to be on top of security issues.
Back in November, Ald. Patrick Heck — who represents Tenney-Lapham and the area around the East Washington shelter — along with former Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association head Patty Prime said that improved security at the site is important, as is Salvation Army repairing relationships with area residents that have been strained by security concerns.