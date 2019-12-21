City staff: Temporarily moving Salvation Army homeless shelter to Darbo 'not the plan'

At the current shelter for women and families, clients have to sign in around 5 p.m. each day to gain access on a first come, first served basis. They then need to leave by 8 a.m. During summer months, up to 16 families per night are denied access to the shelter due to space constraints.

Residents of the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood have complained about noise, loud music, drinking, fighting and other disturbances near the shelter. The lack of security has been the biggest complaint from area residents, who spoke for three hours during the Nov. 14 Plan Commission meeting. Neighborhood meetings with residents and the Salvation Army officials were equally contentious over the spring and summer when the Salvation Army was presenting its plans.

Transporting those challenges from a relatively affluent neighborhood like Tenney-Lapham to Darbo-Worthington is, in the opinion of some, a disaster waiting to happen. It is for this reason that O’Keefe is working to ensure that all options are explored and the city remains involved in the process.