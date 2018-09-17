Plans for a boutique hotel on State Street, in the works for two years, are up for a critical vote at Madison’s Plan Commission Monday.
Ascendant Holdings Real Estate, the developer, working in partnership with Central Properties of Madison, hopes to create a “sophisticated urban lifestyle boutique hotel” on the 100 block of State Street between the state Capitol and Orpheum Theater and Overture Center.
“We happen to think that downtown Madison, specifically, is a very strong hotel market in general,” Ascendant Holdings Principal Eric Nordeen said. “We think that Madison is a little overdue for some new supply.”
But a city staff report advises the Plan Commission to not approve the project due to its proposed height. The developer's proposal calls for for nine stories, which exceed the six stories allowed in the city's 2012 Downtown Plan.
"While staff acknowledges that the design of the proposed hotel has architectural merit, staff believes that the proposed scale and mass of the building does not comport to the existing or intended character of the flatiron block bounded by State Street, W. Dayton Street and N. Carroll Street as recommended by the 2006 Comprehensive Plan and 2012 Downtown Plan," the staff report released Monday said.
The $43 million project calls for a 130-room hotel, which would offer a first floor restaurant, art collection and rooftop terrace and bar. The property stretches from 118 to 126 State St., and the design utilizes the older architecture of the two buildings book-ending the State Street frontage.
“It allowed us to give autonomy to these buildings and maintain a rhythm and fabric of the block consistent with the historic context that is there given the size and scale,” Nordeen said.
The project would also replace 122 State St., the former Fountain building, and 124 State St., which held the Tiki Shack.
Height has remained a consistent concern throughout the evolution of the project’s design. From the State Street side, facades would vary from two to four stories, with a 30-foot stepback. On the West Dayton and North Carroll Streets sides, the hotel would reach nine stories.
The developer reduced the height by 11 feet by changing floor heights within the building, but it is still 19 feet above what is allowed in the city’s downtown height map.
The developer is asking for a zoning change to accommodate the height. Nordeen said the project would not be feasible if it gets any smaller.
“Losing a floor would be really harmful for us,” Nordeen said. “I think that if we felt we could comfortably lose a floor we would have done it a long time ago.”
Madison’s Urban Design Commission granted initial approval of the hotel’s design Aug. 8. Commissioners said at the meeting they believed the standards were met for the proposed height.
At the UDC meeting, Chair Dick Wagner said allowing the additional height was "due to its unique circumstances in relationship to the Square and other buildings" and should not set a precedent for the rest of State Street.
The Plan Commission meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.