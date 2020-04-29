City staff opposes bid to raze landmark for $125 million project on Capitol Square

The commission has a virtual meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. Its decision is the critical start of a lengthy review process.

"Should the Landmarks Commission deny the variance request, we intend to immediately appeal that decision to the City Council," ULI's Mark Binkowski said. "Our hope is that the City Council, which is charged with a far greater breadth of responsibility than the Landmarks Commission, will be better positioned to assess the potential benefits of this project to the city at large."

Although a landmark, Centre Seven isn't in its original condition. Initially, it was two structures, one designed in the Mediterranean Revival style by the noted Madison architects Claude and Starck and opened in 1899; the other built in the Neoclassical Revival style and opened in 1906.

In the 1970s, previous owners combined the adjacent properties, removed historic finishes and installed a large skylight and atrium that spanned the gap between the buildings. The remaining pieces of most historic significance are the clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story at 7 N. Pinckney St.

On April 22, 2008, the City Council considered the Landmarks Commission's recommendation to designate Centre Seven as a landmark, as well as a formal objection from ULI, and approved the designation.