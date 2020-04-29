City staff opposes bid to raze landmark for $125 million project on Capitol Square

In a first test for a big Downtown project, city staff is recommending the Madison Landmarks Commission deny a developer's request to demolish a landmark building as part of a $125 million redevelopment facing Capitol Square.
Urban Land Interests, which has vastly influenced the renaissance of the Square, is proposing a project that retains the historic scale of facades and first-floor retail on the 10 block of North Pinckney Street and steps back to a striking glass-and-stone tower reaching the Capitol height limit, and offers 300,000 square feet of office space and 840 underground parking spaces.
The proposal preserves the landmark American Exchange building, 1 N. Pinckney St.; demolishes structures lacking historical significance at 3-5 and 15-19 N. Pinckney St.; and razes the landmark Centre Seven building — but saves and reuses its original terracotta clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story — at 7-11 N. Pinckney St.
The glassy tower would extend to the back of the block, now a parking lot, with a mix of glass and stone and a dramatic two-story entrance and lobby on North Webster Street.
ULI says it's increasing the tax base, employment opportunities and parking, and preserving the most historic elements of the Centre Seven building, which is no longer in its original condition, and that demolition of the structure is critical to the overall project. It asked the Landmarks Commission for a variance to demolish Centre Seven to let the project move forward.
The commission has a virtual meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday. Its decision is the critical start of a lengthy review process.
"Should the Landmarks Commission deny the variance request, we intend to immediately appeal that decision to the City Council," ULI's Mark Binkowski said. "Our hope is that the City Council, which is charged with a far greater breadth of responsibility than the Landmarks Commission, will be better positioned to assess the potential benefits of this project to the city at large."
Although a landmark, Centre Seven isn't in its original condition. Initially, it was two structures, one designed in the Mediterranean Revival style by the noted Madison architects Claude and Starck and opened in 1899; the other built in the Neoclassical Revival style and opened in 1906.
In the 1970s, previous owners combined the adjacent properties, removed historic finishes and installed a large skylight and atrium that spanned the gap between the buildings. The remaining pieces of most historic significance are the clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade on the second story at 7 N. Pinckney St.
On April 22, 2008, the City Council considered the Landmarks Commission's recommendation to designate Centre Seven as a landmark, as well as a formal objection from ULI, and approved the designation.
The Landmarks Commission may grant a variance allowing an alteration, demolition or removal of an existing structure if it finds the variance is necessary in the public interest, the staff report says.
But to meet standards, for example, the proposed project must have substantial benefits to the general public that outweigh a strong public interest in preserving historic resources expressed in the preservation ordinance, and development could not happen in its current configuration without razing the landmark.
"A variance is meant to be a rare exception to the rules," city preservation planner Heather Bailey wrote in the report. "The Landmarks Commission is tasked with determining if this request meets those high standards."
The proposed project is directly beneficial to the public interest and better preserves the two remaining historic elements of 7-11 North Pinckney than the present structures that were badly renovated in the 1970s, ULI says. "What exists now is a building that actually detracts from Madison’s Downtown," a statement says. "We intend to remedy that."
Ald. Mike Verveer, whose 4th District includes the site, said he remains undecided on the demolition request and is looking forward to discussion of the proposal at a virtual meeting of the executive council of Capitol Neighborhoods Inc. on Thursday night.
If the Landmarks Commission denies the request and ULI appeals to the City Council, it would take a simple majority of the 20-member council to allow the demolition.
