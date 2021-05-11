City softens approach to close homeless camp, explores options for men's shelter site

Madison officials are taking a slow approach to breaking up a homeless encampment at Reindahl Park on the East Side while exploring options for creating a permanent emergency shelter for homeless men after the City Council last week narrowly refused to buy a property near East Towne Mall.

"The mayor has directed us to do everything we can to work with the handful of campers who are left at Reindahl Park," city community development director Jim O'Keefe said Tuesday. "We don't want to be heavy handed."

Meanwhile, the council could but seems unlikely to reconsider its decision not to purchase the vacant big-box store near East Towne for the men's shelter, which requires a three-quarters majority to amend the current year budget. The mayor and members could wait until the next budget to secure the site, which would take more time but only need a simple majority vote. The city is also actively investigating other sites.

"There is consensus on the council to acquire property for a men's shelter," O'Keefe said. "There are a lot of different paths."

A temporary campsite