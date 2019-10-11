The Madison Community Development Division is seeking organizations to provide youth programming for a permanent supportive housing complex on the west side.
In February, the City Council approved funding for on-site support services for youth at the complex. Shortly after opening in 2018, Tree Lane Apartments became a lightning rod for criticism due to police calls for fighting and loitering complaints at the affordable housing complex meant to serve formerly homeless families.
Sankofa Community Health took over in July as provider of day-to-day services in the complex, which both former Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes and Community Development Director Jim O’Keefe said has made a difference.
“We are encouraged that Sankofa is getting settled in,” O’Keefe said. “I think the situation is stabilizing compared to what it was.”
But making sure things stay on an upward trajectory is going to take an influx of programming for residents, O’Keefe said, particularly for youth living there.
“I think the success of this property hinges on the success of the children living at the property,” O’Keefe said in an interview. “So if there’s destabilization and trauma in the lives of the youth, that translates more broadly at the property.”
About 40 families are going into their second year of living at Tree Lane and youths are in their second year attending the same schools. O’Keefe said that continuity is part of what is making a difference. O’Keefe said the city would like to see entities responding to a request for proposals to cover out-of-school time with positive reinforcement for the kids.
“There’s about 100 children and youths there. We’re talking about after school and summer programming,” O’Keefe said. “Things like assistance with homework, youth mentoring, activities outside of school, fun things kids might engage in academically or otherwise. The idea is to engage them at times of the day they’re not in school. We’re not saying it is academic oriented, but the idea is to provide positive youth engagement.”
The CDD released an RFP on Oct. 1 and asked for responses to be submitted by Nov. 4. Plans are to forward qualifying proposals to the City Council in time for its Dec. 3 meeting. O’Keefe said he hopes that service could begin in January or February if the council makes its decision on that date.
The CDD is looking for organizations that can provide services related to social emotional competence, enhanced life skills, a sense of belonging at school, academic achievement and reduction in risky behaviors.