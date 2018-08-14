The city's Finance Committee voted unanimously Monday to reject a proposed $17 vehicle registration fee introduced to the City Council by Mayor Paul Soglin earlier this year.
It was the third city committee to reject the proposal, which Soglin had attempted to sell as a way to raise $3.3 million to improve city roads.
But it actually is set up to supplant property tax money used to fund the Madison Metro Transit System and it could be used for other purposes that aren't related to transportation, according to Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District.
State law allows a wheel tax only to be used for transportation services, he said.
Soglin did not argue in favor of the wheel tax, according to Verveer. "The issues (prior to the vote) were surprisingly very limited ," he said.
Prior to the Finance Committee's 4-0 vote (two committee members were absent), the council's Executive Committee and Equal Opportunity Commission also rejected the proposal. The Public Safety Review made no recommendation because it wasn't sure if it had jurisdiction, Verveer said.
The City Council will vote on the proposal at its Sept. 4 meeting.