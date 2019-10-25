Areas of Madison with dense clusters of establishments selling alcohol see greater use of police resources, which appear to drive the disproportionate costs associated with alcohol in the city, according to a study conducted by city staff.
Across the state, the cost of excessive alcohol use in Wisconsin is approximately $6.8 billion, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Excessive alcohol consumption can contribute to traffic accidents, alcohol poisoning, assaults and other injuries.
Cities have to shoulder the costs associated with alcohol use, including law enforcement response and emergency medical services in addition to building safety.
“Just overall from the public health perspective, we would be very interested in any types of policies or actions that would be related to having people be able to drink in a more controlled environment and reducing some of those related harms,” said Julia Olsen, a project manager from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
City staff examined whether public safety services are being disproportionately utilized in high alcohol outlet density areas across the city — located on the Isthmus and by malls on the east and west sides of Madison — and the associated costs.
The study was silent on recommendations and is meant to inform policymakers looking to address alcohol density in Madison and the process by which establishments are licensed.
“This is an opportunity for the Alcohol License Review Committee to take a step back and look at how density does impact, specifically, our public safety resources and as a body discuss what is their role in being mindful of that as they work through their processes on a year to year basis,” Laura Larsen, a project manager from the Finance Department, said.
Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, was not shocked by the report's findings and is already looking at modifying fees for entertainment licenses -- one of the report's suggestions.
"The report does not yield many surprises to me since I have long represented this geographic area with the highest concentration of alcohol outlets in City Hall for so long and also given my long tenure on the (Alcohol License Review Committee)," Verveer said.
More alcohol, more police resources
The analysis determined that a statistically significant relationship exists between increased services and alcohol density levels for the Madison Police Department and Building Inspection but not for the Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.
“Higher density levels showed higher costs for MPD and BI, with MPD accounting for the majority of costs,” the report said.
For example, the analysis found that the city spent $28.4 million in MPD costs in the highest alcohol density area compared to $12.9 million in the least dense area. The costs cannot be directly attributed to the alcohol density because factors, such as income level, were not controlled for in the cost analysis.
“However, this analysis does indicate that policing costs are higher in the highest density levels in comparison with the lowest,” the report said.
The density of alcohol outlets appears to drive MPD calls during times when calls would otherwise be low, such as at bar time. Alcohol establishments also drive different types of MPD calls and cases, such as assisting K-9 units or EMS and theft.
“Officers suggested that eliminating the mass exodus from alcohol outlets at bar time, such as by stopping alcohol service earlier or eliminating the concept of 'bar time,' may mitigate these issues,” the report said.
Financial trends for Building Inspection are similar with higher density areas associated with higher building inspection costs. Alcohol establishments also experience a higher rate of building inspection zoning cases compared to non-alcohol outlets.
Managing alcohol density
Madison has been grappling with how to manage alcohol use in the city for years. In 2007, the city implemented an ordinance to reduce or maintain the number and capacity of alcohol beverage licenses in downtown Madison.
This ordinance was replaced in 2014 with an alcohol overlay district, which places restrictions on new food, beverage, and retail institutions in a compact area downtown that includes two blocks at the end of State Street and on University Avenue.
In early 2017, the city saw an increase in violent crimes in locations with high levels of alcohol consumption, particularly on the 600 block of University Avenue. Former mayor Paul Soglin attempted unsuccessfully to curtail new alcohol licenses in the downtown area with a moratorium as a way to reduce violence.
The overlay district is in place until the end of the year. It was going to expire July 1, 2019, but the deadline was extended to the end of 2019 to allow the City Council to review the results of the study.
The ALRC expects to discuss the future of the overlay district at its meeting Nov. 20 before offering a recommendation to the City Council. Verveer said it is "imperative" that city policymakers start discussing the future of the overlay district, which does not allow any new liquor stores or taverns.
"It seems to me to make the most sense to make the law permanent," Verveer said, noting that the city can amend the law if conditions improve.
Policy decisions were outside the scope of the analysis, however the report identifies best practices regarding alcohol licenses and enforcement. These include:
- Geographic alcohol license restrictions
- Population-level alcohol license restrictions
- Commercial alcohol license restrictions
- Time/space alcohol license restrictions
Olsen said an area of improvement city policymakers could consider is improving consistency in setting capacities of establishments that sell alcohol.
“Ultimately, you get the results your system is designed to produce,” Olsen said.
The report rejects enacting a special charge on downtown businesses that receive a disproportionate share of services due to the concentration of alcohol establishments. Given the increasing rent and property costs in the city’s downtown, a special fee could incentivize more alcohol-centric business models.
“It could have an unintended consequence of encouraging the types of establishments that are causing these issues,” Larsen said.
The project team suggested exploring the structure of other fees that are paid by establishments selling alcohol, such as entertainment licenses. Verveer is already addressing this issue through a budget amendment.
Verveer sponsored an amendment that would increase the cost of a city entertainment license to generate revenue to deal with alcohol issues downtown. The Finance Committee adopted the amendment and will be considered by the City Council during the week of Nov. 11.