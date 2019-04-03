City records, complainant give disputing accounts of story behind Paul Soglin ethics complaint

The Madison Ethics Board is set to consider a complaint against Mayor Paul Soglin, who will leave office on April 16. The complaint was originally set for a Feb. 28 hearing, but was rescheduled.
Soglin lost a bid for reelection to Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday.
The complaint alleges that Soglin's office began a “deceptive and inappropriate investigation” into city employee Laura Doherty because she disagreed with assessment practices that she said undervalued commercial property. Soglin denies the allegations.
Records from the city say Doherty was disciplined and eventually terminated due to unprofessional and incompetent workplace conduct. In an interview, Doherty denied many of the allegations and claimed she lost her job because she pushed back against the status quo.
“It’s really hard, because once the mayor’s against you, the attorney’s office, HR, and now the new city assessor, they just circle the wagons,” she said.
The hearing will take place Thursday, April 4 at 5 p.m. in the City-County building at 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The meeting is a jurisdictional hearing, which means the board will determine whether the complaint is a violation of the code of ethics in the Madison ordinances, and whether evidence will show that a violation occurred.
If the board finds that both conditions are met, they will schedule a full hearing, where both sides can call witnesses and submit documents.
THE COMPLAINT
In the complaint, Doherty writes that she and former city assessor Mark Hanson told Soglin and Deputy Mayor Enis Ragland in 2016 and 2017 that commercial properties were being assessed inequitably.
Higher assessments were then put in place, after which major developers met with Soglin and “attempted to exert influence on (Soglin) to return to the prior poor commercial property assessment practices which greatly benefited them,” the complaint states.
“These same developers are reported to be major contributors to Mayor Soglin’s campaigns,” the complaint alleges.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the city assessor’s office drastically increased the property values on hotels and apartments in 2017. At the time, the Hanson said his office hadn’t thoroughly examined commercial properties in years and the new higher values were justified.
The city’s Board of Assessors lowered assessments for dozens of hotels and apartments that appealed, though many properties still ultimately saw an increase in their property value.
The complaint claims that the mayor’s office, along with human resources and the city attorney’s office, started investigating Doherty “in an attempt to find a way to remove her from a position of valuing commercial properties.”
Eventually, Doherty was demoted from her role as commercial supervisor to property appraiser. The complaint says Soglin “has been attempting to find a way to remove her from the City’s employment altogether.” The complaint was filed on Dec. 13 , 2018, and according to the city’s human resources records, Doherty was fired on Dec. 31, 2018.
Soglin previously told the Wisconsin State Journal that he met with property owners about their assessments and “asked staff to review the assessment methodology but did not intervene in the city’s assessment and appeal process."
CITY RECORDS
Records requested from the city of Madison paint Doherty as an insubordinate and incompetent employee.
In a memo dated March 27, 2018, Deputy Mayor Enis Ragland writes that the investigation into Doherty is not about her decision to revalue properties but about her “inability to provide an explanation for how you arrived at the assessment values when an explanation was requested and your inability to manage the re-valuation project.”
The memo lists several areas of mismanagement of the project including not allowing an employee enough work time, not “properly” hiring an employee and “unprofessional communication” with a hotel representative. This all led to “missed appeals, unsupported values and increased litigation,” the memo says.
Among issues with Doherty, the memo lists “discourteous or abusive behavior,” insubordination, “inadequate project and time management, deficient supervisory skills, and overall poor interpersonal communication.”
Doherty was suspended for one day without pay and told that she was “not capable of performing the necessary functions of your position,” and demoted from her role as supervisor.
In another memo dated January 11, 2019, from City Assessor Michelle Drea explaining Doherty’s termination, Drea says Doherty “ruptured and destroyed the bonds of trust that are essential within the employment relationship.”
That memo alleges a slew of workplace violations. Among other charges, the memo says Doherty misrepresented her experience on her job application, did not turn over personnel files after she was demoted and explicitly told to forward the files and was “evasive” in the investigation interview. It also says Doherty reached out to and met with a tax representative about the progress of his appeal, but misrepresented her role in the appeal process and purposely did not tell Drea or another employee working with the representative about the meeting.
The memos say Doherty would not take responsibility for her actions through the two investigations and blamed others.
There are only minor mentions of Soglin in these documents. When Doherty was suspended and demoted, she was instructed by the mayor to create “a corrective action/performance improvement plan.” Drea wrote that Doherty did not take this seriously, which “indicates a profound lack of understanding of the damage your actions caused.”
DOHERTY’S STORY
In an interview with the Cap Times, Doherty disputed many of the allegations that led to her demotion and termination. She said she explained her valuation process when asked, appropriately locked up personnel files and believed she was abiding by office rules and within her job responsibilities when she scheduled the meeting with the tax representative.
“I really am frustrated that people can say whatever they want,” she said.
Doherty shared documents and several performance reviews with the Cap Times. After Doherty was promoted to supervisor, reviews in 2016 by Hanson note that the quality of Doherty’s work is “very good,” though there were areas “to work on,” such as “some improvement in interacting with the commercial appraisers.”
Doherty said that when was hired as a commercial property appraiser in 2014, she saw “red flags” in what she called inequitable and inaccurate assessments of commercial properties. Hotel assessments were a big area of concern, Doherty said, as she believed many had been undervalued.
When she interviewed for the supervisor role, she believed the department needed “meaningful change” to fix some of the inequities. After being named commercial supervisor in June 2016, she and Hanson talked to Ragland “a number of times” about the inequity and ways to fix it, pushing to hire more staff. They eventually got $50,000 in city money to hire outside help with assessments for hotels and student-influenced housing downtown, Doherty said.
“Laura has worked hard at identifying many positive changes that can be made to the commercial valuation process. Implementing those changes in a reasonable time frame and getting staff on board with the changes has been a struggle,” Hanson wrote in a review dated August 2016, provided by Doherty.
Doherty said she and the mayor knew there would be many appeals with the higher assessments. But Doherty said she didn’t have time to address the appeals, because she left temporarily via the Family and Medical Leave Act in “to address issues with my mother’s deteriorating health,” she said in an email to Ragland.
While she was gone, the city went through the appeals process and reduced many of the original assessments, though Doherty said staff “did not follow the action plan set up” for appeals.
Doherty planned to return from her leave in November 2017, but was told not to come back because she was now under investigation for her work.
“While processing assessment appeals during your leave, many issues directly related to your work performance and work product surfaced … these issues led to the need to make significant adjustments to commercial property values and ultimately has negatively impacted the City’s budgeting process, other City agencies, property owners and the commercial appraisal staff,” reads a letter to Doherty from Hanson dated Nov 14, 2017, provided by Doherty.
The city put her on paid administrative leave while they investigated her for several months, Doherty said. She came back in April 2018, but in a demoted role, and she said she was not included in meetings or emails with the other commercial staff.
Doherty said she was offered three separate retirement agreements, all of which she declined. She considered it “hush money” because there was a non-disparagement clause as part of the agreement.
“I feel like there has to be integrity to this system. And unless somebody with specific information about commercial appraisal and a willingness to stand up for the values, this would continue indefinitely if I took their money,” she said.
In a statement released in March, Drea defended the city’s assessment practices.
“The City assessment structure does not exist in a vacuum. It does not operate independently without oversight. Rather, our assessments operate within a system of state and local checks and balances to ensure accuracy and uniformity," Drea said.
DEVELOPERS
Doherty named Curt Brink as one of the developers present at the meeting with Soglin. Brink said he and other developers met with the mayor because their assessments had increased dramatically and they wanted to understand why. There was “no heads up” and suddenly some values were “through the roof.”
“The person in the assessor’s office wouldn’t give the criteria for the assessment,” he said. “All we were doing was just asking, ‘What’s the criteria? … Where did the radical change in valuation come from?’”
Brink said there was no “undue influence” and that Soglin did not promise anything, just listened and said he’d check on the matter. Brink said he did not contribute to Soglin’s campaign, but doesn’t find that relevant. Some of the developers at the meeting were contributors to one-time Soglin challenger Scott Resnick, Brink said: “Whoever it is, you’re going to go and ask the question.”
After conceding the mayoral election Tuesday night, Soglin talked about the importance of partnering with developers and builders to solve Madison’s housing problems.
“If we go back to 2011, we basically had a drought in regards to the construction of housing in the city,” he said. “We had builders and developers based here in Dane County who had sworn that they would never do business in the city of Madison again, and they came back.”