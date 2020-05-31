City, partners seek new site for homeless men; return to church basements 'inconceivable'

“For example, it might target a specific demographic or sector of the homeless community and in addition to shelter, would provide services specific to the needs of that demographic,” Grieser said. “It might offer pay-to-stay for men who have jobs or some income but can’t find affordable housing.”

Any new facility the city would use would need to be compatible with the neighborhood and surrounding uses, be accessible and close to public transportation and have a building with enough space — like the Warner Park site — to accommodate social distancing and other safety needs, O’Keefe said.

As the city searches for a new site, an informal group made up of clergy members, nonprofits including Porchlight, neighborhood leaders and representatives of the city, county and private sector is seeking to build support for a permanent men’s homeless shelter.

Led by consultant Susan Schmitz, the former longime president of Downtown Madison Inc., and with more than two dozen members, the group is exploring what such a facility might look like and how it might operate, including details such as number of beds, amenities, services, security and whether it should include some pay-to-stay beds or be connected to low-cost housing.