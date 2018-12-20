After months of investigating a ruptured gas line and subsequent explosion that claimed one life and destroyed nearly a full downtown block, Sun Prairie officials found that gas lines in the area weren't correctly marked but said they have found no probable cause that a crime was committed.
The massive explosion at the intersection of Main and Bristol streets in the city’s downtown occurred July 10, resulting in the death of Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr, dozens of injuries and destroyed businesses. The line was ruptured by a worker installing communications technology in the area.
“We have determined that the intersection, including the specific location where the gas line was struck, was not completely marked,” Sun Prairie Police Chief Patrick Anhalt said Thursday.
Further, the investigation revealed the error occurred because of miscommunication between the companies involved in a fiber optic installation project that include Verizon Wireless contractor Bear Communications, Jet Underground, VC Tech and USIC, a utility locating services company based in Indiana.
However, Anhalt and other officials at a Thursday press conference including District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, Tina Virgil of the state fire marshal’s office, SPPD Det. Sgt. Ryan Cox and Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, would not comment on the nature of the miscommunication or answer questions from reporters. They directed the public to information on the investigation posted on the city’s website.
After 23 weeks of studying at least 45 pieces of evidence, reviewing 400 pages of documents, conducting 67 interviews and consulting closely with Dane County and the state, investigators found no probable cause that a crime occurred.
“Moving forward it is our sincere hope that this tragedy will result in a serious evaluation of regulatory language pertaining to the responsibility of those engaged in utility work,” Anhalt said.
Sun Prairie Mayor Fred Esser said he is comfortable with the results of the investigation, though he could not say with complete confidence that an incident like the July explosion would not happen elsewhere. He said a civil lawsuit has not been discussed.
“I think it is reasonable that we can go ahead and be successful with this,” Esser said.