City officials, preservationist group spar over how best to protect Madison historic districts

City officials and a preservationist group differ on proposed rules to protect five Madison historic districts when property owners want to make changes to buildings or developers propose new projects.

To change or demolish a building in a historic district, an owner must get approval from the city’s Landmarks Commission. But the city’s five historic districts — Mansion Hill, First Settlement, Third Lake Ridge, Marquette Bungalows and University Heights — were established at different times and each has widely different standards, some detailed and others vague.

The city’s Landmarks Ordinance Review Committee, created in 2013, is proposing to largely merge the standards with clearer, simpler rules for all five districts.

“The committee ultimately decided the approach we took worked best for increasing process predictability for property owners, contractors, developers and the Landmarks Commission,” said committee chair Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District.

“Our approach provides consistency and, when appropriate, district-specific exceptions or differences are called out,” Furman said. “LORC (the Landmarks Ordinance Review Committee) and staff have generally believed that the benefits of unified standards and guidelines are substantial and there was still the ability to maintain the uniqueness of each local historic district.”

But the Madison Alliance for Historic Preservation contends it’s better to have core standards for all districts but keep district-specific rules where needed.

“One of the main objectives of this rewrite is to recognize that each of the districts is unique and therefore requires district-specific standards,” said local historian David Mollenhoff, chair of the Madison Alliance for Historic Preservation. “Unfortunately, LORC has embraced a one-size-fits-all concept that cannot provide sufficient or effective protection for Madison’s historic resources.”

The Landmarks Ordinance Review Committee has scheduled three online meetings for draft changes to the ordinance for Thursday, Monday and Feb. 10.

Must be changed

In 2014, the City Council decided the city should update its Historic Preservation Ordinance, city preservation planner Heather Bailey said. In 2015, the council adopted the first part of the process, changing how the city reviews work on designated landmarks, and introducing new processes like barring “demolition by neglect” in order to save its most endangered historic properties.

The current effort to review how historic districts are regulated comes after 15 neighborhood meetings — three in each local historic district — and 34 committee meetings by the Landmarks Ordinance Review Committee.

“The local historic districts were created at different times over nearly five decades, and the standards for each reflected the best preservation practice at the time,” Bailey said. “Historic preservation practice has evolved during this time, but the ordinance has not. We very much believe that the ordinance the committee has crafted will protect the historic character of the city’s historic resources while also ensuring that these places can evolve for new and ongoing uses.”

The alliance, which includes the owners of historic properties, attorneys, architects and neighborhood association activists, has worked with the committee since 2013 to reshape the historic preservation ordinance but has had less success in the effort related to historic districts, Mollenhoff said.

“Our alliance has prepared a complete draft of this ordinance and has submitted it to LORC for their consideration,” he said. “It is very rare for a citizen group to draft an ordinance of this complexity, but that is what we have done. The current ordinance must be strengthened, reorganized, and clarified so that it can effectively protect our current and future historic resources.”

Not museums

The committee and alliance proposals don’t align.

“One of the most important goals is to create the clearest and most comprehensive standards for new construction,” Mollenhoff said. “The second change that the new ordinance requires is to retain all of the current district-specific standards for Madison’s five districts. The alliance draft does this; the LORC draft does not.

“The one-size-fits-all concept cannot provide sufficient and effective protection of Madison’s historic resources,” he said. “Our alliance draft provides superior and enforceable standards and retains the unique qualities of Madison’s five historic districts.”

The committee has incorporated feedback from the alliance and others into its draft ordinance, Bailey said.

But differences remain. The alliance’s proposal uses the current separate district ordinances as guidelines, while the committee has pushed for a unified set of standards that can be modified to address unique circumstance in a district.

For example, the committee agrees that the height of any addition or new construction in the Marquette Bungalows district can be no taller than the existing structures. All of those historic structures are of a comparable height and a taller new structure or two-story addition would be out of place, she said.

“If there are other district-specific exceptions we need to make, we have asked for input on what those are so we can make sure we include them,” she said. “The Madison alliance has had ample influence on this process. But the committee must engage with the wider community and make sure that everyone has a chance to have a voice.

“We very much believe that the ordinance the committee has crafted will protect the historic character of the city’s historic resources while also ensuring that these places can evolve for new and ongoing uses,” she said. “Our historic districts are not meant to be museums. We want them to be vibrant and alive, and a place that welcomes reinvestment into our established neighborhoods. We need to do that equitably and make space for all voices to be heard.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.