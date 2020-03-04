City of Monona looks to save former San Damiano Friary, Allis homestead

The abbey withdrew the permit request in late January after the city’s Landmarks Commission delayed action on it. The city’s historic preservation ordinance gives the commission the power to delay demolition of a structure for six months so that the city and the property owner can come up with a way to save it.

Ann Waidelich, curator for the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society, which focuses on properties that were formerly a part of the town of Blooming Grove, said in December that the home has been significantly altered since it was built and doesn’t have some of the features — such as a grand staircase or leaded glass windows — that could enhance a historic structure’s importance. But she pointed to the home’s single central chimney serving several fireplaces as one of its nicer attributes.

Under the agreement announced Tuesday, the abbey agrees not to sell the property for at least four months and “requests that only realistic purchase offers be brought forward for consideration,” the city’s statement says.

The two sides are expected to meet in two months to discuss any progress toward finding a buyer.

The Allis home was originally part of an estate built by the heir to one of the men who founded Allis-Chalmers, which manufactured farm equipment and other machinery.