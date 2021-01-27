City of Monona consolidating polling locations into one for February primary election

The city of Monona will be consolidating its two polling locations into one for the upcoming Feb. 16 primary, the city clerk said Wednesday.

Monona city clerk Joan Andrusz said the consolidation will make it easier to implement COVID-19 precautions.

"COVID-19 remains a factor in our plans and our major concern is the safety of voters and Election Inspectors," Andrusz said. "It is much easier to manage the safe set-up of one polling place as opposed to two locations."

All of Monona's wards will vote at the Community Center Main Hall, 1011 Nichols Road. The other typical location, St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, will be closed.

The community center will have limited capacity, so the clerk's office is advising voters that they should be prepared to wait. Poll workers will sanitize voting equipment frequently and enforce 6-foot social distancing.

Voters are encouraged to wear masks and bring their own blue or black ballpoint pens, the clerk's office said.

Unfortunately, per direction from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, "I voted" stickers will not be handed out.