City of Monona buying historic San Damiano Friary on Lake Monona

Saint Norbert Abbey announced that it has made a deal to sell the San Damiano Friary, a historic property on Lake Monona, to the city of Monona.
The parties began discussing a sale of the 10-acre parcel earlier this year and the agreement was approved by the Monona City Council on Tuesday.
The Norbertines said they also need to seek approval of the Vatican in Rome.
“We Norbertines are happy to partner with the city to be able to offer this green space on the east shore of Lake Monona for the benefit of the citizens of Monona,” Abbot Dane Radecki, O. Praem., Abbot of Saint Norbert Abbey in De Pere said in a statement. “As it had been for us for many years, this oasis can provide people with a peaceful place of rest and recreation.”
Earlier this year, Monona and the Abbey reached an agreement giving the city four months to put together a “community coalition” to buy and preserve the property.
At the time, Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor said the city could contribute money toward its purchase, but wouldn’t take ownership. A statement from the city said the City Council is “not interested in the city being the sole financial contributor to acquiring the property, but rather serving as an intermediary to determine if a collaborative partnership of stakeholders could be formed to pursue a purchase agreement with the Abbey.”
Appraisals done in 2011 and 2016 put its value at $10.3 million and $8.6 million, respectively, according to city officials.
The 10-acre property at 4123 Monona Drive lost its exemption from paying property taxes this year after the Freedom From Religion Foundation questioned the property’s tax status in December because it was not being used by the Abbey. The home has been vacant for several years, and the last priest from the Abbey moved out in 2015.
Maintaining the home, which is designated a city landmark, would likely be expensive. Late last year, the Abbey applied for a permit to demolish the home, saying water leaks, asbestos contamination, lead paint and other problems made it too expensive to maintain.
The abbey withdrew the permit request in late January after the city’s Landmarks Commission delayed action on it. The city’s historic preservation ordinance gives the commission the power to delay demolition of a structure for six months so that the city and the property owner can come up with a way to save it.
The home was originally part of an estate built by the heir to one of the men who founded Allis-Chalmers, which manufactured farm equipment and other machinery.
It was deeded to St. Norbert in 1929 and was used as a place of study for budding Norbertine priests until 1975, when it was leased to a Detroit-based Catholic religious order as a retreat and home for semi-retired priests. That’s when it became known as the San Damiano Friary.
