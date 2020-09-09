City of Monona buying historic San Damiano Friary on Lake Monona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saint Norbert Abbey announced that it has made a deal to sell the San Damiano Friary, a historic property on Lake Monona, to the city of Monona.

The parties began discussing a sale of the 10-acre parcel earlier this year and the agreement was approved by the Monona City Council on Tuesday.

The Norbertines said they also need to seek approval of the Vatican in Rome.

“We Norbertines are happy to partner with the city to be able to offer this green space on the east shore of Lake Monona for the benefit of the citizens of Monona,” Abbot Dane Radecki, O. Praem., Abbot of Saint Norbert Abbey in De Pere said in a statement. “As it had been for us for many years, this oasis can provide people with a peaceful place of rest and recreation.”

Earlier this year, Monona and the Abbey reached an agreement giving the city four months to put together a “community coalition” to buy and preserve the property.