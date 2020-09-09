City of Monona buying historic San Damiano Friary on Lake Monona for $8.6.M

With more than 1,000 feet of frontage on Lake Monona, the wooded area is one of the last largely undeveloped pieces of property on Lake Monona. The Frank Allis house, which sits on the property, was built in 1888.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Monona to significantly increase public access to the lakefront and waters of Lake Monona in addition to increasing our public open space,” Mayor Mary O’Connor said in a statement.

Although it needs help with the purchase, Gadow said the city’s intention is to remain owners of the property so it can ensure the desires of the community are met.

Over the next nine or 10 months before the sale closes, the city will conduct a robust community engagement process to see what residents want to see done with the space, Gadow said. It could potentially be turned into a park, but the city wants to explore all options and hear ideas from residents.

“It’s to be determined once we go through the community process,” Gadow said. “But I think the goal was to preserve it in its current state, if at all possible, in terms of open space, green space for the community.”