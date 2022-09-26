City of Middleton holding information sessions on Nov. 8 referendum

The city of Middleton will hold a series of information sessions in the coming weeks about a referendum on the ballot this November to increase property taxes to pay for four new staff positions and boost pay for current staff amid rising inflation.

Officials say the city of about 23,000 has grown by 14% over the last five years, and it needs to add two police officers, one full-time parks maintenance worker and a communications specialist. To retain staff and keep up with the rising cost of living, it would provide raises of up to 4% to nonunion personnel.

Under state law, the increase in a city's property tax levy — the total amount it collects in property taxes each year — can only go up by a percentage equal to the previous year's increase in new construction. Voters have to approve going any higher.

Referendum question Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Middleton for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 2.5%, which results in a levy of $19,781,229. Shall the City of Middleton be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of additional police, parks, communications staffing and employment in cost increases by a total of 3.9%, which results in a levy of $20,551,229, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $770,000 for each fiscal year going forward?

The Nov. 8 referendum would allow the city to boost its levy from $19,781,229 next year to $20,551,229, setting a higher baseline for future growth-fueled yearly levy increases. Along with the legally allowed increase next year in the levy, a successful referendum would mean taxes on a home valued at $400,000 would increase the city's portion of the property tax bill by $129.40, with $79.16 of that attributed to the referendum and the total city tax bill rising to $2,112.84

School district property taxes typically make up the largest proportion of the property tax bill, and the Middleton-Cross Plains School District will have its own $24.9 million referendum on Nov. 8 to fund school operations. Over four years, it would result in from $28 to $144 more per year in property taxes on a home assessed at $400,000.

The city says in a news release that the Police Department "is experiencing an increasing number of complex, time-consuming calls for service," and that the city has just six full-time parks maintenance staff and has not had the money available to hire any new ones in 24 years.

The proposed communications specialist position would "keep community members informed about timely programs, resources and opportunities to engage in their city government and community."

Information sessions Wednesday, 6 p.m., Middleton Library meeting room, 7425 Hubbard Ave. Oct. 2, 1 p.m., Lakeview Park Outdoor Pavilion, 6300 Mendota Ave. Oct. 2, 4 p.m., Stricker Park, 7605 Voss Parkway Oct. 5, 7 p.m., virtual meeting (link to be announced) Oct. 19, 7 p.m., virtual meeting (link to be announced) Nov. 2, 9 a.m., Middleton Senior Center dining room, 7448 Hubbard Ave.

City administrator Bryan Gadow said Monday that he was not aware of any organized opposition to the referendum.

The city currently has 147 full-time-equivalent staff making an average hourly wage of $34.56.