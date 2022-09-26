 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELECTION 2022 | REFERENDUM

City of Middleton holding information sessions on Nov. 8 referendum

The city of Middleton will hold a series of information sessions in the coming weeks about a referendum on the ballot this November to increase property taxes to pay for four new staff positions and boost pay for current staff amid rising inflation.

Officials say the city of about 23,000 has grown by 14% over the last five years, and it needs to add two police officers, one full-time parks maintenance worker and a communications specialist. To retain staff and keep up with the rising cost of living, it would provide raises of up to 4% to nonunion personnel. 

Under state law, the increase in a city's property tax levy — the total amount it collects in property taxes each year — can only go up by a percentage equal to the previous year's increase in new construction. Voters have to approve going any higher.

The Nov. 8 referendum would allow the city to boost its levy from $19,781,229 next year to $20,551,229, setting a higher baseline for future growth-fueled yearly levy increases. Along with the legally allowed increase next year in the levy, a successful referendum would mean taxes on a home valued at $400,000 would increase the city's portion of the property tax bill by $129.40, with $79.16 of that attributed to the referendum and the total city tax bill rising to $2,112.84

School district property taxes typically make up the largest proportion of the property tax bill, and the Middleton-Cross Plains School District will have its own $24.9 million referendum on Nov. 8 to fund school operations. Over four years, it would result in from $28 to $144 more per year in property taxes on a home assessed at $400,000.

The city says in a news release that the Police Department "is experiencing an increasing number of complex, time-consuming calls for service," and that the city has just six full-time parks maintenance staff and has not had the money available to hire any new ones in 24 years.

The proposed communications specialist position would "keep community members informed about timely programs, resources and opportunities to engage in their city government and community."

City administrator Bryan Gadow said Monday that he was not aware of any organized opposition to the referendum.

The city currently has 147 full-time-equivalent staff making an average hourly wage of $34.56.

