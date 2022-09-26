City of Middleton holding information sessions on Nov. 8 referendum

The city of Middleton will hold a series of information sessions in the coming weeks about a referendum on the ballot this November to increase property taxes to pay for four new staff positions and boost pay for current staff amid rising inflation.
Officials say the city of about 23,000 has grown by 14% over the last five years, and it needs to add two police officers, one full-time parks maintenance worker and a communications specialist. To retain staff and keep up with the rising cost of living, it would provide raises of up to 4% to nonunion personnel.
Under state law, the increase in a city's property tax levy — the total amount it collects in property taxes each year — can only go up by a percentage equal to the previous year's increase in new construction. Voters have to approve going any higher.
People are also reading…
The Nov. 8 referendum would allow the city to boost its levy from $19,781,229 next year to $20,551,229, setting a higher baseline for future growth-fueled yearly levy increases. Along with the legally allowed increase next year in the levy, a successful referendum would mean taxes on a home valued at $400,000 would increase the city's portion of the property tax bill by $129.40, with $79.16 of that attributed to the referendum and the total city tax bill rising to $2,112.84
School district property taxes typically make up the largest proportion of the property tax bill, and the Middleton-Cross Plains School District will have its own $24.9 million referendum on Nov. 8 to fund school operations. Over four years, it would result in from $28 to $144 more per year in property taxes on a home assessed at $400,000.
The city says in a news release that the Police Department "is experiencing an increasing number of complex, time-consuming calls for service," and that the city has just six full-time parks maintenance staff and has not had the money available to hire any new ones in 24 years.
The proposed communications specialist position would "keep community members informed about timely programs, resources and opportunities to engage in their city government and community."
City administrator Bryan Gadow said Monday that he was not aware of any organized opposition to the referendum.
The city currently has 147 full-time-equivalent staff making an average hourly wage of $34.56.
Looking back a decade later, 10 stories about Act 10
The most seismic political story of the last decade in Wisconsin began on Feb. 7, 2011, when Republican Gov. Scott Walker informed a gathering of cabinet members of plans to unilaterally roll back the power of public sector unions in the state. He "dropped the bomb," as Walker would describe it afterward, four days later.
The audacious proposal, to be known forever after as Act 10, required public employees to pay more for pension and health insurance benefits, but also banned most subjects of collective bargaining and placed obstacles to maintaining union membership.
The proposal laid bare the state's deep, at times intensely personal, political divisions as tens of thousands of protesters descended on the Capitol. The month-long, round-the-clock occupation drew international attention, but failed to stop the bill.
A decade later, the aftershocks of one of the biggest political earthquakes in Wisconsin history continue to be felt. Taxes have been held in check, and state finances have improved. But public unions are vastly diminished and the state is more politically divided than ever.
Here are 10 stories from people who experienced the historic events firsthand.
Former Sen. Mark Miller and Rep. Peter Barca tried to slow down passage of the legislation to force a compromise.
A decade later, former Gov. Scott Walker said he views Act 10 as one of the best things he's done for the state.
Susan Cohen wondered if the Capitol dome would come crumbling down from the cacophonous vibrations during the Act 10 protests.
Dale Schultz believes the state's ability to solve people's problems was greatly diminished by Act 10.
Longtime Madison Teachers Inc. leader John Matthews explains why collective bargaining still matters.
Charles Tubbs said his mission was communicating with protesters and voluntary compliance.
During the peak of the Act 10 protests, Ian's Pizza was delivering 1,200 pizzas a day to protesters.
Sen. Joan Ballweg saw the recall elections that resulted from Act 10 as the people getting a chance to have their say.
Michele Ritt remembered her son Josef Rademacher wearing a hole in the soles of his snow boots during the protests.
Jason Stein was amazed to find himself in the midst of the No. 2 story on the New York Times home page.