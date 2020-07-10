City of Madison working on sensitive solutions after complaints, stabbing at Peace Park

Education focused

Both Donahue and Knepp said police and Parks staff have focused on educating people that some of their behaviors, such as drinking alcohol in the park, are illegal.

“We will start to enforce those violations after we do some education,” Donahue said.

Knepp said there may be some confusion about whether camping in city parks is allowed during the pandemic since some temporary camps are permitted. He said parks staff are reminding people that Peace Park is not one of those spots.

Knepp said they are also talking with individuals to see if they need help. He said they want to “get people the services they need, instead of aggressive enforcement.”

Neighborhood officers have been working to build relationships with those gathering in the park. When Donahue joined officers at the park earlier this week, many knew the individuals by their first names, and some engaged in friendly banter with officers.

Donahue said those relationships can help diffuse tense situations or get individuals connected with social services.