City of Madison seeks applicants for 7th District alderman

The Madison City Council is seeking resumes for applicants interested in filling the 7th District alderman vacancy left by former Ald. Donna Moreland after her resignation in September.

Moreland was named Wisconsin Deputy Secretary of Department of Safety and Professional Services on Friday.

The application process, which will be overseen by Council President Sheri Carter and reviewed by the council's Executive Committee, will come to a close at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

The Common Council Executive Committee will interview applicants and send their selected candidate recommendation to the Common Council during their Oct. 30 meeting. The Common Council will appoint the new District 7 alderman, who will serve until April 20, 2021, during its Nov. 17 meeting.

Applications should be emailed to ccec@cityofmadison.com before the Oct. 21 deadline, and should include the applicant's name; address; home and work telephone numbers; email address; a resume that includes education, work, neighborhood and civic experience; a statement on why the applicant wishes to be the District 7 alderman; a statement on what the applicant wishes to accomplish and whether the applicant plans to run for District 7 alderman in the spring 2021 election.

