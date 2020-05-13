City of Madison mulls furloughs, hour reductions amid COVID-19-related budget shortfalls

In an email Tuesday to the city’s some 2,900 employees, Rhodes-Conway said that is likely to change.

In addition to the budget gap this year, the city is anticipating a shortfall “of at least that much again for 2021,” she said. “We have instituted spending controls and a hiring freeze, and are examining other options for 2020, including targeted use of the Work-Share program and furloughs.”

As with any other local government, the vast majority of Madison’s costs are worker salaries and benefits. City budget officials estimate that with the daily cost of paying employee salaries at about $800,000, a furlough program of between four and seven days could save between $4 million and $5 million.

The city is also looking at participating in the state Work-Share program, which allows employers to cut workers’ hours and have the federal government pick up the tab for their lost income with money allocated through the $2 trillion CARES Act relief package signed into law on March 27. Work-Share would likely be targeted to employees in divisions that have been partially or completely shutdown, such as the Parking Utility, Monona Terrace and the public libraries.