City of Madison cancels Freakfest for second year

Madison has canceled its Downtown Halloween event Freakfest for a second year because of COVID-19 concerns.
Freakfest typically takes place on the Saturday closest to Oct. 31.
"Cases of the Delta variant are still on the rise in our state and (Dane County)," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "As we work to keep residents in our community safe and healthy, it is common sense that there will be no city-sponsored event this year. As I've said before, alcohol and COVID don't mix well. I'm asking everyone to be responsible and safe if they celebrate Halloween or Homecoming that weekend."
The State Street event reported selling 14,800 tickets for its 2019 edition. It has been gated and ticketed since 2006, prior to which the annual Halloween party drew thousands of revelers from across the Midwest and often ended with multiple arrests, vandalism and chaos.
Public Health Madison and Dane County's Sept. 10 order requires face coverings for people ages 2 and older when in any enclosed space open to the public. Public Health also strongly recommends vaccination, physical distancing and frequent handwashing when attending social gatherings.
"As we have seen, the Delta variant is quick and efficient in spreading COVID-19,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. "The most important thing you can do is to get vaccinated and to encourage the people around you to get vaccinated."
The seven-day case average was 106 in Dane County as of Wednesday, which is up from 14 two months ago, county public health data indicates. The seven-day hospitalization average is 90, up from 24 two months ago.