 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Madison cancels Freakfest for second year
0 Comments
alert top story
STATE STREET | HALLOWEEN

City of Madison cancels Freakfest for second year

  • 0
2019 Freakfest

UW-Madison freshmen Karen Zhou, left, and Mehak Oberol react after having their picture taken by a friend along State Street in 2019. The City of Madison has canceled Freakfest 2021, citing COVID-19 concerns.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Madison has canceled its Downtown Halloween event Freakfest for a second year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Freakfest typically takes place on the Saturday closest to Oct. 31.

"Cases of the Delta variant are still on the rise in our state and (Dane County)," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. "As we work to keep residents in our community safe and healthy, it is common sense that there will be no city-sponsored event this year. As I've said before, alcohol and COVID don't mix well. I'm asking everyone to be responsible and safe if they celebrate Halloween or Homecoming that weekend."

The State Street event reported selling 14,800 tickets for its 2019 edition. It has been gated and ticketed since 2006, prior to which the annual Halloween party drew thousands of revelers from across the Midwest and often ended with multiple arrests, vandalism and chaos.

Public Health Madison and Dane County's Sept. 10 order requires face coverings for people ages 2 and older when in any enclosed space open to the public. Public Health also strongly recommends vaccination, physical distancing and frequent handwashing when attending social gatherings.

"As we have seen, the Delta variant is quick and efficient in spreading COVID-19,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. "The most important thing you can do is to get vaccinated and to encourage the people around you to get vaccinated."

The seven-day case average was 106 in Dane County as of Wednesday, which is up from 14 two months ago, county public health data indicates. The seven-day hospitalization average is 90, up from 24 two months ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics