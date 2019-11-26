Metro Transit bus

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's office said the current bus storage facility is too small for the current fleet of city buses. The new satellite facility will meet this need and help prepare for Bus Rapid Transit. 

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's office announced Tuesday that the City of Madison has received a $7 million federal grant that will support buying property for the creation of a satellite bus storage facility. 

Rhodes-Conway said in a statement that the grant is the "next critical step" in her initiative to improve and expand the city's bus service. 

Dubbed MetroForward after the city’s bus system, Metro Transit, the initiative includes offering additional subsidized bus passes, moving to an all-electric bus fleet, modernizing the city’s bus facility and adding a new one, and implementing a bus rapid transit, or BRT, system.

The satellite facility is a precursor to BRT, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that Rhodes-Conway hopes to have in place by 2024 to reduce vehicle traffic.

The grant, called the U.S. Federal Transit Administration (DOT) Bus and Bus Facilities Grant, will be paired with a $5 million local match and used to acquire a part of the Oscar Mayer property. 

Draft plans of the Oscar Mayer site have reserved several structures on the north side of the 72-acre Oscar Mayer site for the much-needed bus storage. 

Metro Transit's main facility on East Washington Avenue was built more than 100 years ago and meant to only store 160 buses, but currently stores 218, according to the mayor's office. 

Rhodes-Conway said the new satellite facility will also help the city become more sustainable by transitioning the current fleet of buses to all-electric buses starting in 2023. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

