City, Madison schools, United Way seek $400,000 in community donations for child care

Much is happening already for a part of the district’s 14,000 elementary students. The city, district, and organizations serving children and youth, including Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR), teamed up to offer child care and virtual learning support in elementary schools and community sites across the city, the coalition said.

The district has covered approximately $1.5 million of the cost to provide care at 17 sites in elementary schools, along with significant supports for other elementary school sites where other community partners are providing care.

At the sites operated by MSCR, many of the slots are provided free or at a reduced price, according to the group. But sites run by community organizations — not by MSCR — have limited ability to provide free or reduced prices for parents.

Annually, the city invests over $720,000 in elementary-age programming, but new circumstances require more investment. To fill some of the gap between need for care and families’ ability to pay, the city has made $100,000 available to child care centers and neighborhood centers to fund scholarships for low-income elementary-aged students to attend care at the community sites.