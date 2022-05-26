City issues noncompliance letter to owner of building housing Paisan's, closure possible

The city of Madison has issued a noncompliance letter to the owner of a Downtown building that houses Paisan’s restaurant and will order the building closed if a required inspection isn’t completed by June 6.

Greg Rice, the owner of the 12-story building at 131 W. Wilson St., did not have an outside contractor inspect the roughly 3,200 steel shores that were installed to stabilize the building’s crumbling underground parking garage as required, said Kyle Bunnow, a plan review and inspection supervisor for Madison’s Building Inspection Division.

The most recent inspection was due May 19, but it has not been done, while Rice claimed the building is in danger of imminent collapse in a demolition request that blamed tenants for putting the public at risk.

Bunnow and other city officials maintain that the building is safe, but Bunnow added that the city relies on the inspections to ensure that the building’s condition isn’t changing.

Rice is required to have the posts inspected every two weeks. The last inspection was on May 5.

In a letter Wednesday to Rice, Bunnow wrote that no information has been given on why the inspection required by May 19 was not done and that “you are no longer in compliance with conditions of occupancy outlined in the October 20, 2021 and January 14, 2022 letters allowing reoccupancy of the building located at 131 W Wilson Street.”

Bunnow said Rice has until 1 p.m. on June 6 to complete the inspection and provide the results to the city.

“Failure to complete the monitoring requirements outlined by your design engineer will result in Building Inspection reposting the building ‘No Occupancy’ and the building to be vacated,” Bunnow wrote.

The city has closed the building twice since September, the first time for structural concerns and again in December because Rice wasn’t paying Stone Mountain to inspect the posts, which put him out of compliance.

A Dane County judge ordered Rice’s company, Executive Management Inc., to pay for the continual inspections and monitoring following a lawsuit from the owner of Paisan’s, Wally Borowski.

Lawyer Nick Loniello, whose firm Loniello, Meier and Associates has an office in the building, said Rice is not complying with inspections in an effort to force the city to close the building, which could ultimately clear out its remaining tenants: Loniello’s firm and Paisan’s.

An unnamed developer wants to build a 14-story, mixed use project on the site that would have roughly 250 apartments, office and retail space, and a deck-top pool. But the developer has not come forward because Rice is still locked in a legal battle with the building’s remaining tenants, Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, has said.

Loniello sued Rice in mid-April to uphold his lease and hold Rice accountable for acting in bad faith in his management of the building.

Rice has submitted a demolition request for the building and the city’s Plan Commission is scheduled to consider that on June 27.

