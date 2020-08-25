City eyes big project with parking, bus garage, housing for Lake Street garage site

The $22 million public parking structure would be built above ground with the exact number and types of spaces determined as the project goes through public input, review and design processes, city transportation director Tom Lynch said.

As currently envisioned, the bus terminal would consist of off-street bus parking and passenger loading with a covered waiting area with the owner and operator to be determined, Lynch said.

In November 2019, due to congestion, traffic and safety concerns, the city relocated its intercity bus stop on Langdon Street outside UW-Madison's Memorial Union to the west side of the 200 block of North Lake Street. The buses currently load passengers at the North Lake Street location, which is between West Dayton and West Johnson streets adjacent to UW-Madison's Gordon Dining and Event Center.

The amount of commercial space, probably retail with perhaps some offices, and housing will be determined by the developer, officials said. City staff will seek further guidance from the council on the type of housing before issuing the request for proposals, they said.