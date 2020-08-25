City eyes big project with parking, bus garage, housing for Lake Street garage site

Madison is looking to raze the massive, "functionally obsolete" State Street Campus Garage for a mixed-use project that would deliver a new public parking structure, intercity bus garage, commercial space and housing of a scale resembling the Judge Doyle Square project rising off Capitol Square.
The city is now crafting a request for developer proposals for the project, which re-imagines the prominent site at 415 N. Lake St., just a half block off State Street and Library Mall.
If the redevelopment moves forward, it would be the second time the city has combined new public parking topped by first-floor commercial space and housing, following the $175 million Judge Doyle Square project on two blocks that hold the Madison Municipal Building and former Government East parking garage on South Pinckney Street.
The existing, 510-stall State Street Campus Garage was built in 1964, and a 542-stall addition was constructed at 430 N. Frances St. in 1982. The latter structure would remain and be connected to the new project.
Given the location, a mixed-use project will provide the best use of the site, city economic development director Matt Mikolajewski and city planner Jeff Greger said.
The redevelopment site is zoned for Urban Mixed Use with permitted and conditional uses including retail, office, public parking, bus depot and multifamily residential, Greger said. City plans also recommend mixed use for this site, with the Downtown Plan capping building height at 12 stories, he said.
The city's Transportation Committee will consider a draft request for project proposals in an online meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Any request for proposals must be approved by the City Council.
Alds. Max Prestigiacomo, 8th District, and Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represent the area, could not be reached for comment.
Developers would be asked to address a series of elements, the draft request for proposals says:
- A project must include 415 N. Lake St. and may include adjacent parcels.
- The parking structure at 430 N. Frances St. will remain in use and should connect to the new structure.
- The city will build, own and operate the new vehicle parking, and lease parking required by new uses in the development to the developer. The city would also consider proposals that the developer build the parking.
- The project must be high-quality, mixed use and include a permanent intercity bus hub as well as good Metro Transit, bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.
- The development must be affordable to city taxpayers, although the city will finance the public parking and sell the air rights above the parking at a fair market value.
The $22 million public parking structure would be built above ground with the exact number and types of spaces determined as the project goes through public input, review and design processes, city transportation director Tom Lynch said.
As currently envisioned, the bus terminal would consist of off-street bus parking and passenger loading with a covered waiting area with the owner and operator to be determined, Lynch said.
In November 2019, due to congestion, traffic and safety concerns, the city relocated its intercity bus stop on Langdon Street outside UW-Madison's Memorial Union to the west side of the 200 block of North Lake Street. The buses currently load passengers at the North Lake Street location, which is between West Dayton and West Johnson streets adjacent to UW-Madison's Gordon Dining and Event Center.
The amount of commercial space, probably retail with perhaps some offices, and housing will be determined by the developer, officials said. City staff will seek further guidance from the council on the type of housing before issuing the request for proposals, they said.
The request for proposals will only be for the city Parking Utility-owned parcel, but a developer could acquire adjacent properties, Mikolajewski said, noting that the city is looking for a "significant project, not unlike the scale of Judge Doyle Square."
The city has reached out to UW-Madison about interest in collaborating on a bike center at the redevelopment.
The city expects to create a tax incremental financing (TIF) district to pay for the cost of the public parking with flexibility for other city uses, and may consider TIF financial assistance to the developer, although student housing would not be eligible.
A tentative construction schedule has the city breaking ground in early 2022. After Judge Doyle Square, the project would be the city's second to include private redevelopment above a reconstructed Parking Utility facility, and if successful, the city may consider the same approach in the future, Mikolajewski and Greger said.
