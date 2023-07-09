Amid continuing need, Public Health Madison and Dane County is awarding $475,000 to eight agencies and community-based organizations that work to reduce violence.

The highest-ranked proposal by Moms on a Mission will provide trained volunteers at East High School lunch rooms to offer community-responsive, trauma-informed violence prevention and interruption services for students. The school has suffered from spates of violence since students returned to school after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other awards include the African Center for Community Development’s program to reduce domestic violence among African immigrant communities; Dear Diary Inc.’s program to empower Black girls and women aged 14 to 21 through biweekly, community-based sessions; and the Rape Crisis Center’s program to support clients not reporting to law enforcement through other forms of advocacy.

The awards come amid city and county efforts to address violence as akin to infectious disease needing a data-driven, coordinated, long-term public health response.

In Madison last year, police reported six homicides, down from 10 in both 2021 and 2020; 135 robberies, the fourth drop since 269 in 2018; 56 forcible rape or sex offenses, the lowest in at least a decade; 594 aggravated assaults, the highest since 632 in 2019; and 1,182 simple assaults, the most in a decade.

“There is an immense value and need for supporting victims of violence but in order to change the landscape of violence in a community it requires funding projects that consider all the societal factors and social determinates that drive violence,” Public Health spokesperson Morgan Finke said. “These programs, through a variety of avenues, contribute to this process.”

In March 2021, Public Health released “The Roadmap to Reducing Violence,” which takes a public health approach to violence prevention. The road map uses science and data to understand the problems surrounding violence and leans on the expertise and experience of local partners to carry out the plan.

About a year later, the city and county relaunched a diverse Violence Prevention Coalition, which was paused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coalition is intended to inform a broad, public health approach to violence, suicide and other forms of self-harm.

Then, in May 2022, Public Health announced that nearly $1.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds would be made available to agencies and organizations that help meet goals outlined in the Roadmap. In a first round of funding last year, Public Health awarded $300,000 to five agencies and community-based organizations.

The next round of funding will do more.

“Some areas work directly in addressing root causes of violence by addressing areas of neighborhood and community engagement, individual student empowerment, and access to resources such as mental health and social-emotional support,” Finke said.

“Projects also engage in forms of secondary and tertiary violence prevention support by bridging gaps in domestic abuse and sexual assault services to specific communities, including the Latino community and African Immigrants,” Finke said.

The eight agencies and organizations to receive awards this year are:

Mom’s on a Mission

, $46,128.

African Center for Community Development

, $65,000.

Dear Diary Inc.

, $75,255. The program fosters an environment that shifts mindsets, heals trauma, enhances self-esteem and identity, and strengthens community and family.

YWCA Madison

, $72,000. Supporting restorative justice practices in community centers and schools across the county.

Madison Public Library Foundation

, $58,650. Making Justice is a community-focused, art-based learning program for at-risk and court-involved teens in Madison, developed to address racial discrepancies in juvenile detention.

Allied Wellness Center

, $76,472. Program is designed to host healing groups for Allied residents who have experienced violence.

Rape Crisis Center

, $50,000.

UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence

, $31,485, to enhance initiatives to provide cultural and linguistic spaces for healing to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Dane County, and work with Roots4Change addressing maternal and child health.

In response to its request for proposals, Public Health received 14 responses seeking a total $761,322.

Photos: Make Music Madison