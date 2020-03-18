City, county, providers scramble to protect the homeless amid COVID outbreak

The nonprofit is taking steps to protect the men but has limited space to practice social distancing or quarantine those who may have been exposed to the virus and is struggling to staff three shelter sites, she said.

Men are directed to use hand sanitizer as they check in and before eating, and the city is looking into installing a hand washing station outside, she said. Volunteers will soon conduct screening during check-in, but there is a shortage of protective masks, she said. Daily breakfast and dinners are still being provided by volunteer groups, who have the choice of dropping off food and having staff serve it, she said.

The Salvation Army, serving an average of 22 families and 31 single women daily, is also working to develop protocols to minimize exposure and prevent outbreaks, executive director of social services Melissa Sorensen said.

For example, public access is now limited to guests using its facilities in the 300 block of East Wahington Avenue, and day services are suspended although case managers are still available by phone or online, Sorensen said.