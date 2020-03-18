City, county, providers scramble to care for the homeless

The nonprofit is using special procedures to protect the men, but has very limited space to practice social distancing or quarantine those with symptoms, and is struggling to staff three shelter sites, she said.

The shelter is using hand sanitizer at intake and before eating, and the city is looking into installing a hand washing station outside, she said. It will soon be implementing screening at intake, but there currently is a shortage of protective masks, she said. Daily breakfast and dinners are still being provided by volunteer groups, who have the choice of dropping off food and and having staff serve it, she said.

Porchlight would like to eliminate the current 90-day limit of overnight stays during the pandemic, but can't do so and operate in three separate locations, she said.

The Salvation Army, serving an average 22 families and 31 single women daily, is working closely with other shelter partners as well as the city, county and others to develop protocols and strategies to minimize exposure and prevent outbreaks, executive director of social services Melissa Sorensen said.