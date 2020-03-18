City, county, providers scramble to care for the homeless

Madison, Dane County and homeless shelter and service providers are scrambling to protect some of the community's most vulnerable people amid a lack facilities and resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The city, county and providers are focused securing space, including the use of hotel and motel rooms, to relocate the elderly and those with underlying health conditions from crowded shelters where it's extremely difficult to practice social distancing and isolate those who are or are becoming sick.
They're also searching for a large facility, perhaps a school, with amenities including spaces that can be segregated, cooking facilities, bathrooms and showers that can be used to relocate other homeless and relieve crowding pressure on existing shelters.
In addition, it's important to increase diversion efforts such as rental or utility bill assistance to keep people out of homelessness, emphasize basic prevention practices at shelters and connect the sick with health care, and do what's possible to address safety and stress of staff and volunteers.
"Two primary concerns are public health and human decency," said Shawn Tessmann, director of the Dane County Department of Human Services. "We are doing everything we can to achieve social distancing to slow the spread of this virus. The homeless can be among the most vulnerable in our society and we know many of our homeless have multiple chronic health conditions."
The challenge is daunting. In Dane County, there are 521 single homeless adults and 128 families on lists awaiting housing, said Torrie Kopp Mueller, continuum of care coordinator for the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium.
Much of the burden falls on nonprofits Porchlight Inc., which runs the men's emergency overnight shelter system; the Salvation Army of Dane County, which operates the shelter for women and families; and Catholic Charities, which operates The Beacon homeless day resource center, all with filled facilities Downtown.
"Even in the best of times, the shelter system offers a pretty thin line of defense," city community development director Jim O'Keefe said. "This situation is really taxing a system that's barely equipped to meet the demands being put on it. It's quite a challenge. We have been working around the clock."
The top priority is locating spaces to relocate the most vulnerable, create opportunities for social distancing, and implement protocols to minimize the chance of virus transmission, O'Keefe said.
What's needed is a much larger space that can accommodate social distancing for 150 or more people, including the ability to partition spaces for people experiencing symptoms and those who are still healthy, said Porchlight director of services Kim Sutter.
The city, county and providers are identifying shelter users at highest risk -- the elderly and those with underlying health issues -- and for the short term, looking to find hotel and motel rooms to accommodate upwards of 200 people, O'Keefe said. The availability of so many rooms is possible because occupancy rates are dropping in the health crisis and some establishments are paring back or even closing, he said.
Meanwhile, they are trying to identify the larger facility, perhaps a school, that could accommodate a large number of homeless with the potential to separate guests, and provide other needed amenities, O'Keefe said. Such a move would allow Porchlight to concentrate staff rather than having it spread among multiple sites, he said.
The costs would likely be shared by the city, county, state and federal government, he said.
"This is very much a work in progress," (but) "I'm encouraged by the response we're getting," O'Keefe said.
In the meantime, shelter providers are doing their best, officials said.
Porchlight, which runs the men's emergency shelter system from a primary site in the basement of Grace Episcopal Church on Capitol Square and overflow spaces in the basements of two other Downtown churches, has been averaging 130 guests per night in March, and 140 over the last three nightys, Sutter said.
The nonprofit is using special procedures to protect the men, but has very limited space to practice social distancing or quarantine those with symptoms, and is struggling to staff three shelter sites, she said.
The shelter is using hand sanitizer at intake and before eating, and the city is looking into installing a hand washing station outside, she said. It will soon be implementing screening at intake, but there currently is a shortage of protective masks, she said. Daily breakfast and dinners are still being provided by volunteer groups, who have the choice of dropping off food and and having staff serve it, she said.
Porchlight would like to eliminate the current 90-day limit of overnight stays during the pandemic, but can't do so and operate in three separate locations, she said.
The Salvation Army, serving an average 22 families and 31 single women daily, is working closely with other shelter partners as well as the city, county and others to develop protocols and strategies to minimize exposure and prevent outbreaks, executive director of social services Melissa Sorensen said.
It is restricting public access to only guests using services at its facilities on the 300 block of East Wahington Avenue, and suspending day services at the site with case management still offered via phone or other technology, Sorensen said. Housing case managers are working with families and individuals currently in housing to make sure they have resources, such as food, rental assistance and assistance for children, she said.
Also, changes have been implemented to prevent outbreaks, including social distancing in bed placements at the women's shelter, families being placed in the same room they used the night before as much as possible, increased janitorial services with nine hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the building, spacing of meal times, and suspending the After School Program, Sorensen said.
The Beacon, 615 E. Washington Ave., is severing about 225 people a day, and taking multiple steps to keep guests safe, said Jackson Fonder, president of Catholic Charities of Madison.
A shuttle is no longer running, but hasn't impacted numbers, Fonder said. Guests must enter four at a time, get screened, and handwash when entering, leaving and returning. Conference rooms are open to spread people throughout the building. Volunteers no longer serve lunch, with staff making meals and lunch being self served, he said.
