City Council will seek former council or Dane County Board members to fill vacancy

The Madison City Council will seek a former council or Dane County Board member to fill a vacancy in the 12th District on the North and East sides.

The council president got applications from four residents seeking to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Ald. Syed Abbas on Dec. 1. But the council's Executive Committee on Tuesday decided not to interview the applicants to avoid giving anyone an unfair incumbent advantage in the spring elections, when all 20 council seats are on the ballot. The committee also noted the short time available to bring a new member onboard before the elections.

An appointment "absolutely influences" the spring elections, council President Keith Furman said on Wednesday. Furman said he asked the committee to discuss the process to fill the vacancy and that the committee made its decision without knowing the identity of the four applicants. They were Jon Becker, Julia Matthews, Mike Onsrud and Victor Toniolo. Furman told the committee that three of the applicants indicated intention to run for the seat in the spring. The committee was scheduled to make a recommendation on filling the vacancy on Dec. 22.

Instead, the committee directed Furman to use an alternative procedure available under city ordinances, which allows the president to seek applications from one or two people who have been members of the council or County Board, are residents of the district, and have not filed papers to run for the seat. The ordinance applies if a vacancy is not filled by the time nomination papers for council seats are due on Jan. 3.

Now, the Executive Committee will review applications and make a recommendation to the council on Jan. 11 to fill the unexpired term until the spring election. On Jan. 17, the Council may fill the seat with the recommended person or decline to fill it.

Residents of the 12th District who have been members of the council or County Board can mail in an application to ccec@cityofmadison.com by 4:30 p.m., Jan. 6. Applications should include name; address; phone number; email address; and a biographical resume including education, work, neighborhood, and civic experience.

A city primary, if needed, is set for Feb. 21, and the general election is April 4.

For more information, contact Furman at 608-912-0000 or district19@cityofmadison.com.; council Vice President Jael Currie at 608-516-7151 or district16@cityofmadison.com; or council chief of staff Karen Kapusta-Pofahl at 608-261-9159 or kkapusta-pofahl@cityofmadison.com.

Photos: Selling real Christmas trees Christmas Trees Christmas Trees 11-12022022125512 Christmas Trees Christmas Trees Christmas Trees 10-12022022125512 Christmas Trees Christmas Trees Christmas Trees Christmas Trees Christmas Trees Christmas Trees Christmas Trees