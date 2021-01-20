City Council upholds denial of field lights for Edgewood High School

"Like the other high schools with lights, we meet all the requirements and ordinance set forth by the City to add lights to our field," Edgewood President Mike Elliott said in a statement after the vote, which happened just before 1:30 a.m. "For some reason, the (City) Council decided to treat Edgewood differently from other athletic facilities."

But to many residents of the surrounding neighborhood, installing the four poles with LED light fixtures is seen as a significant intrusion in the traditionally residential neighborhood, with the sound of pep bands and cheering fans disrupting dinners, waking up young children and impacting the overall quality of life.

"Edgewood feels entitled to get what they want, when they want it, and they want lights," said Patricia Friday, who has lived across the field for more than 40 years.

In May, the Plan Commission denied Edgewood a conditional use permit to install the light poles.

City staff had said at the time the permit could be granted if the high school agreed to certain conditions, which Edgewood leaders said they were open to, but the commission ruled approving the lights would "have a substantial negative impact on the uses, values and enjoyment of surrounding properties."