City Council to appoint first Latina as Madison's next poet laureate

'Arboretum'

Frames Mexican bones

bodies who built railroads

with broken backs, raw hands.

An 1880 census conceals us

carving holes in steel cars,

for light, night air, hanging

hammocks for sleeping wives

to rock under galaxies.

One woman rides the continent

follows her man from Zacatecas.

Thighs astride her clacking motorbike.

Belly swings on a swing sways on the rails until…

Where they lived in box cars until kids were grown.

Where postpartum was unknown

and unbalanced women got sent back.

Where my grandma, her cousins

hid on the school hill to eat quesadillas.

Neighbors claim the old man rode with Pancho Villa

when men in suits leap off skyscrapers in New York.

Where my mom and tia pretend not to speak English

teasing shopkeepers on the square.

Where my dad ran cross country to escape

those fences, farmland until he broke –

a mahogany streak on burnt clay tracks.

Where my uncle strove through bullets in Vietnam

dragging his buddy to the helicopter.

And grandmothers trade apples for pears

fingertips and ashy wrists

dig out change at the market,

dole out tortillas during meals.

One hand on the open flame,

one hand flutters holds the blue house dress.

Where peony roots divide on their own

sparking an arboretum of sweet pink light.

Whose perfume carries itself uptown

to the courthouse in drafts with garlic and chile.

Where my sister came the day my grandfather was buried.

Water gushing graveside.

And summers meant volting between family houses.

Rhubarb sticks dipped in bone white sugar.

Rope swing thigh burns. Treasure hunts in the gully.

Where I visit now water their parched Easter Lilies

as they lie beneath the grass.

Thank them:

for surviving Midwest winters, wars and lynchings,

for firewood split, mole recipes on parchment,

for raising people who love so much it hurts to swallow,

for lessons on how small caramel women united overcome great sorrow,

for sharing their one red lipstick and rose hand lotion when I was a girl flowering.