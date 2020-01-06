City Council to appoint first Latina as Madison's next poet laureate

The city of Madison will likely have its first Latina poet laureate after the City Council votes Tuesday.
Angela Trudell Vasquez, a second- and third-generation Mexican-American, is expected to be Madison's next poet laureate, the seventh person to have the position since 1977.
She said being the first Latina woman to be Madison's poet laureate would be "breaking some barriers."
"I think representation matters," Vasquez said.
Karin Wolf, Madison's art program administrator, has worked closely with city poets laureate since its second, Andrea Musher. She said each poet brings something new and exciting to the community.
"I'm really looking forward to working with her," Wolf said.
A poet, writer, performer and activist, Vasquez said she has been performing in Madison for almost 15 years and writing for about 30 years.
She nominated herself for the poet laureateship, she said, because she not only is passionate about the work but also wants to be a part of social justice and change through art. She said her goal has always been to become a "poetry ambassador."
You have free articles remaining.
"Nothing moves forward without art in one way or the other," Vasquez said. "Art has a real value in our culture."
Wolf said the Madison Arts Commission decided to recommend Vasquez to the council because she is both a good writer and committed to the community.
"The position is really about activating the community through good writing and deep relationships," Wolf said.
Vasquez said she enjoys working with several youth art programs in the area and wants to create a youth poet laureate program to be her "legacy in Madison." She said she hopes to be able to mentor youth poets while promoting civil liberties and civil rights.
"I see youth doing fantastic work in the community," Vasquez said.
Before taking a job in Madison as the operations manager for End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin in early 2018, Vasquez was commuting to Milwaukee while she worked with the ACLU of Wisconsin. She also teaches poetry, leads poetry workshops and serves as a visiting writer in the area.
Vasquez has been a member of the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission since mid-2017, which is a volunteer position. She said she helped select Wisconsin's current poet laureate, Margaret Rozga.
Her first public reading in Madison as the poet laureate is scheduled to take place Downtown at A Room of One's Own bookstore at 6 p.m. Feb. 6.