City Council says Reindahl Park homeless camp can remain as it weighs legal issues

Viste said the proposed changes could — in effect — make the TPEs permanent campgrounds. But city ordinances and zoning laws ban campgrounds in Madison, he said, and the TPEs could then also violate state law on how campgrounds are regulated and what is required.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended letting homeless encampments remain to minimize spread of the coronavirus among a vulnerable population by not forcing people to move.

The Reindahl Park proposal came at the end of a marathon City Council meeting, with public comment on the topic not beginning until 1:40 a.m. Despite the late hour, many advocates for the campers stuck with the meeting. Some argued it was inappropriate for the council to move the proposal to the end of the agenda.

Supporters of the Reindahl campers said the sole TPE at Starkweather Creak is essentially a swamp filled with ticks and mosquitoes and isn't accessible to emergency vehicles. Forcing the campers to move from a stable living situation can be traumatizing, they said.

"If we are truly a progressive city, then all of our neighbors need to know they are welcome here," said Sara Andrews, who volunteers at Reindahl.