City Council rejects move to preserve lake view from Downtown Frank Lloyd Wright house

Bosben argued reducing the allowable height in the area could hamstring future development Apex is considering for the Lamp House block, where it also owns four two- and three-story properties.

Ald. Juliana Bennett, 8th District, which covers the UW-Madison campus, said her residents are more concerned about affordable housing in the Downtown area than the view from one building.

"It seriously boggles my mind we're discussing preserving the view of the Lamp House," she said.

Wright designed the originally two-story house for his lifelong friend Robert Lamp, which had vistas of both lakes and the state Capitol upon construction more than 100 years ago. A third-floor penthouse was added in 1913, and it's the only place where a narrow view of Lake Mendota remains after decades of surrounding development.

Alds. Brian Benford, Lindsay Lemmer and Mike Verveer joined Heck in the unsuccessful attempt to pass the height map changes.

Other action

Also Tuesday, the City Council signed off on zoning changes for the Zor Shriners to raze the fraternal organization's temple on the Far West Side and make room for a housing proposal with 479 units.