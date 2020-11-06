City Council proposes budget amendments for police, homeless shelter, COVID relief

The city's Finance Committee then approved 20 amendments that reduced spending by a net $76,207. Seven other amendments were rejected or delayed. The amended, $349 million operating budget would raise city property taxes by $40, or 1.5%, to $2,726 on the average-value home, now worth $315,200.

Now, council members have offered 11 more amendments to the operating budget, including one to accept a federal COPS grant for the police Downtown Entertainment Zone Team that would have focus on the greater State Street area.

The proposal by Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney and Zachery Henak to accept the $230,528 COPS grant and use $117,052 from the general fund would maintain four police officer positions eliminated in the mayor's executive budget. It would provide the four officers and reclassify one officer to sergeant. The city would bear the full $390,500 annualized cost of the unit by 2024.

A proposal by seven council members would add $250,000 to the COVID-19 relief fund, for as total of $725,000. At least $250,000 of the total would be directed to those with housing insecurity or under threat of eviction, covering rental assistance, legal representation and other help to keep residents in their homes.