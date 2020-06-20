You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City Council president announces task force on critical issues facing black community
top story

City Council president announces task force on critical issues facing black community

{{featured_button_text}}
CITY COUNCIL

Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Madison City Council President Sheri Carter is working to create a new task force that will address critical issues facing the Black community.

Carter said the mission of the task force is to bring members of the Black community “front and center” in discussing issues disproportionately facing them, such as police practices and other inequities.

As the first City Council president who is Black and a woman, Carter said she feels a sense of obligation to amplify her community’s voice.

“I believe the Black community should be allowed to be front and center of solutions that disparately impact (the) Black community more than any other,” Carter said in an email. “That is what we mean when we say Black lives matter.”

[Madison loan program would support commercial property ownership in communities of color]

Carter introduced the task force the night of the City Council’s meeting June 16 for consideration at the council’s next meeting on July 14. It is not being referred to other committees. Membership will draw from Madison's Black community, Carter said, factoring in characteristics like generational differences.

In addition to police and criminal justice reform, Carter said the group will also discuss economic challenges and the intersection of these issues.

“We hope to have the work done by the end of the year as we are really focusing in on the role that the City can play,” Carter said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

EmailTwitter

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics