City Council president announces task force on critical issues facing black community

Madison City Council President Sheri Carter is working to create a new task force that will address critical issues facing the Black community.

Carter said the mission of the task force is to bring members of the Black community “front and center” in discussing issues disproportionately facing them, such as police practices and other inequities.

As the first City Council president who is Black and a woman, Carter said she feels a sense of obligation to amplify her community’s voice.

“I believe the Black community should be allowed to be front and center of solutions that disparately impact (the) Black community more than any other,” Carter said in an email. “That is what we mean when we say Black lives matter.”