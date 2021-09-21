 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Council OKs matching nonunion worker raises to pay bumps for firefighters, police
0 Comments
alert top story
CITY OF MADISON

City Council OKs matching nonunion worker raises to pay bumps for firefighters, police

  • 0

The Madison City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday to boost the wages of nonunion city workers by at least 6% over the next several years and higher if firefighters and police officers receive larger raises.

The resolution — supported on a 19-1 vote — lays out a schedule for phasing in a 6% raise for general municipal employees over three years. If union-represented police or firefighters get a raise higher than nonunion workers in a given year before 2025, though, the resolution calls for the same raise for general municipal employees.

Under the resolution, nonunion workers are scheduled to receive 1% raises on Jan. 1, 2022, Jan. 1, 2023, and July 1, 2023, and a 3% raise on Jan. 1, 2024. Each 1% wage increase costs about $1.4 million.

Matching nonunion raises to union-represented raises — referred to as a "me too" clause — was an ask from the leaders of nonunion employee associations. General municipal employees last received a raise, totaling 3.25%, in December 2019.

City Attorney Michael Haas said the resolution doesn't bind a future City Council to include enough money in the annual budget to meet the raise schedule adopted Tuesday.

The resolution aims to provide wage parity between union-represented and nonunion employees. The approximately 1,400 general municipal employees, who lost most collective bargaining rights after 2011's Act 10, are 6% behind police and firefighters in raises over the past several years.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and several council members initially introduced a plan in July to provide 6% raises to nonunion employees by mid-2024. Instead of guaranteeing general employees would get the same raises as union-represented workers, the mayor's plan called for the exploration of additional pay bumps through a "meet and confer" process.

Ald. Keith Furman, who has previously questioned whether the city can remain committed to the raise schedule and "me too" clause as it faces a budget shortfall, was the lone opposing vote.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics