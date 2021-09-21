City Council OKs matching nonunion worker raises to pay bumps for firefighters, police

The Madison City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday to boost the wages of nonunion city workers by at least 6% over the next several years and higher if firefighters and police officers receive larger raises.
The resolution — supported on a 19-1 vote — lays out a schedule for phasing in a 6% raise for general municipal employees over three years. If union-represented police or firefighters get a raise higher than nonunion workers in a given year before 2025, though, the resolution calls for the same raise for general municipal employees.
Under the resolution, nonunion workers are scheduled to receive 1% raises on Jan. 1, 2022, Jan. 1, 2023, and July 1, 2023, and a 3% raise on Jan. 1, 2024. Each 1% wage increase costs about $1.4 million.
Matching nonunion raises to union-represented raises — referred to as a "me too" clause — was an ask from the leaders of nonunion employee associations. General municipal employees last received a raise, totaling 3.25%, in December 2019.
City Attorney Michael Haas said the resolution doesn't bind a future City Council to include enough money in the annual budget to meet the raise schedule adopted Tuesday.
The resolution aims to provide wage parity between union-represented and nonunion employees. The approximately 1,400 general municipal employees, who lost most collective bargaining rights after 2011's Act 10, are 6% behind police and firefighters in raises over the past several years.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and several council members initially introduced a plan in July to provide 6% raises to nonunion employees by mid-2024. Instead of guaranteeing general employees would get the same raises as union-represented workers, the mayor's plan called for the exploration of additional pay bumps through a "meet and confer" process.
Ald. Keith Furman, who has previously questioned whether the city can remain committed to the raise schedule and "me too" clause as it faces a budget shortfall, was the lone opposing vote.