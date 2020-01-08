City Council names Angie Trudell Vasquez as next Madison poet laureate

As the city’s next poet laureate, Angela Trudell Vasquez brings a history of advocacy for poetry to Madison.

Trudell Vasquez, who goes by Angie, is the city’s seventh poet laureate and the first Latina woman to hold the position. She said she sees power in poetry as an art form and has worked with young people to help them find their voice.

“When I think of advocacy, I think it’s starting with the individual and having it emanate from there,” Trudell Vasquez said.

Trudell Vasquez has been publishing poems for over 30 years and has written three collections of poetry. The latest, In Light, Always Light, was published in May 2019.

She nominated herself for the Madison poet laureate position which comes with a term of two years. The City Council confirmed Trudell Vasquez’s nomination Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is my passion and this is the right time for me to apply,” Trudell Vasquez said. “I do believe in my work and my ability to connect with people and to make poetry accessible and exciting and vibrant and part of the fabric of our lives in Madison.”