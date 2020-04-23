City Council members warned about illegal meetings

Madison City Attorney Michael May has issued a stern warning and is considering further action after learning a number of City Council members allegedly met privately and discussed matters later decided at Tuesday's council meeting.
The local political party Progressive Dane, which had a virtual meeting involving council members on April 19, says it adhered to the law and that May received a flawed complaint.
In a memo to council members on Wednesday, which mentions a local political party but doesn't name Progressive Dane, May wrote, "I was deeply disturbed to hear reports this week that seven or eight alders met privately to discuss matters on the City Council agenda. Such meetings almost certainly involve negative quorums on some issues and thus, under the Showers (state Supreme Court) decision, could easily be violations of the Open Meetings Law.
"At this point, I have not done or requested any further inquiry on the reports I received," May wrote. "I urge you to be very careful in your private meetings and discontinue those involving more than five alders, unless the meetings are properly noticed."
At least one council member, Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, has formally requested additional follow-up and sanctions. "This warning is not sufficient for me," she wrote in an email to May.
Council members may speak together as long as there is no quorum or enough members to block an action, provided they don't violate "walking quorum" rules, May said later. A walking quorum is a series of meetings seeking and getting commitments to vote in a way that equals a meeting. Members may also communicate in writing or by email, so long as they do not effectively violate these rules, he said.
"The COVID emergency and the conduct of meetings via the internet do not justify violations of the Open Meetings Law," May wrote to council members.
"In this case, I was told the group of alders met, went through the agenda and agreed on a position on various matters," he wrote. "The agenda of April 21 was replete with items requiring supermajorities of 14 or 15 votes for approval. A meeting of seven or eight alders would be enough to control the outcome of any one of those matters. This included appropriations and numerous matters requiring a suspension of the rules in order to be taken up at the meeting."
On Thursday, May said he does not know when the meeting occurred, or who participated, but was told the meetings are not uncommon.
Progressive Dane, which meets regularly, lists eight endorsed council members on its website. The party had a virtual meeting involving council members on April 19, but followed the law, its leadership said Thursday.
"In his recent memo, it is unclear if Attorney May is referring to Progressive Dane," a statement by party leadership says. "It’s well known that members of Progressive Dane have been meeting with local elected officials prior to city and county meetings for over 20 years. These meetings allow our members to share their knowledge and perspectives, develop policy proposals, and discuss issues important to our communities.
"We are very careful to not discuss meeting agenda items where a super-majority vote is required, or where there is a negative quorum of any committees that will be taking up the matter," it says. "Elected officials leave the meeting, if there is a possibility of a negative quorum for any matter discussed."
Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, the council's longest serving member and endorsed by Progressive Dane, was at the April 19 meeting and said whoever made the complaint to the city attorney was misinformed. "We never decide how to vote. We never discuss extra-majority items," he said, noting that party members split on every roll call vote at Tuesday's meeting.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she takes the Open Meetings Law "very seriously" and noted the city is going to great lengths to provide transparency and public involvement as it moves to virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor, who was also endorsed by Progressive Dane in the last election, said she has no personal knowledge of the private meeting referred to in May's memo but is "disappointed" to hear about it.
On Thursday, May said he is contemplating next steps. "I am not doing anything right now due to the press of other business in the COVID emergency," he said. "I have not ruled out taking further action, but I want time to think about how to proceed. I am considering how to proceed."
If violations are found, penalties include forfeitures of $25 to $300 per person per violation, setting aside decisions made at the meeting, and payment of the actual costs of bringing an action, whether by the district attorney or attorney general or a private citizen, he said.
