City Council members warned about illegal meetings

Madison City Attorney Michael May has issued a stern warning and is considering further action after learning a number of City Council members allegedly met privately and discussed matters later decided at Tuesday's council meeting.

The local political party Progressive Dane, which had a virtual meeting involving council members on April 19, says it adhered to the law and that May received a flawed complaint.

In a memo to council members on Wednesday, which mentions a local political party but doesn't name Progressive Dane, May wrote, "I was deeply disturbed to hear reports this week that seven or eight alders met privately to discuss matters on the City Council agenda. Such meetings almost certainly involve negative quorums on some issues and thus, under the Showers (state Supreme Court) decision, could easily be violations of the Open Meetings Law.

"At this point, I have not done or requested any further inquiry on the reports I received," May wrote. "I urge you to be very careful in your private meetings and discontinue those involving more than five alders, unless the meetings are properly noticed."

At least one council member, Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, has formally requested additional follow-up and sanctions. "This warning is not sufficient for me," she wrote in an email to May.

