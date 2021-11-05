City Council members seek alternatives to BRT on Capitol Square and State Street

"My intent of this amendment is to make sure the City Council should be the body which decides the route design and this amendment helps us direct staff to work for alternative routes around the outer ring and off the State Street and bring it back to the Common Council for approval," Abbas said. "By doing this it creates transparency and provides the community opportunity to give input to the council and alders."

Rhodes-Conway blasted the amendment.

"Everyone on the Common Council says they support BRT, but this looks like a clumsy attempt to halt the project, negatively impacting not only the most marginalized in our community who rely on bus service but also the many visitors, shoppers, and commuters who want to access the city through rapid, sustainable and convenient public transit," she said.

"I hope this amendment doesn’t destroy what we’ve worked so long, and with so many across our community, to create," she said.

In a memo in response to the amendment sent to all council members Friday, Metro general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said staff has "significant concerns" about the language of the amendment and its potential impact.