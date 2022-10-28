Madison City Council members propose more than doubling their pay to match job demands

Four Madison City Council members are proposing to more than double council pay from $14,904 to $37,658 in April 2023 in order to pay a living wage, open opportunities for more people, and make the council more equitable.

Council President Keith Furman and Alds. Juliana Bennett, Nikki Conklin and Grant Foster are offering an amendment to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's proposed $381.9 million budget for 2023. It would boost pay from $13.77 to $34.80 an hour for the part-time position that's expected to require about 20 hours a week. The proposal would cost $363,600 next year and $511,000 annually.

"It's a challenging job, really labor intensive, and emotionally draining," said Foster, 15th District. "It's not good to have such a difficult job not be compensated. I don't think it's a good setup at all."

The proposal, which would increase council member pay to the mean hourly rate of all permanent city employees, and other amendments to be made public on Friday will be considered by the city's Finance Committee on Monday.

The proposal follows a report by the city's special Task Force on Government Structure, introduced to the council in early 2020, which says the city's governance structure is "fundamentally unfair" to many residents and recommends changes to the council, more efficient city committees and better community engagement.

It also follows advisory referendums in April 2021 in which voters overwhelmingly supported term limits for council members and keeping the 20-person legislative body the same size, while rejecting proposals to move to a higher-paid, full-time council whose members would serve longer terms.

The proposed budget amendment would provide a salary smaller than recommended in the task force report, which broke down to $38.70 an hour for a salary of $80,500 for a 40-hour work week.

Pay for council members is budgeted at $14,904 each for 2022, with the vice president making $16,078 and the president $18,135. The mayor's budgeted salary for 2022 is $157,548.

"It's incredibly difficult to get the voices we so desperately need if we aren't properly compensating people," said Conklin, 9th District. "Unless you're wealthy or incredibly privileged, it's difficult to do this demanding job and support and take care of your family."

The sponsors rejected any assertion that they're pushing an unjustified pay raise for themselves. In interviews Thursday, Foster and Furman declined to say if they're running for reelection in the spring and that the question is a distraction and irrelevant to whether the job is properly compensated.

"It skirts the real important policy question," Foster said.

The sponsors said they are open to adjusting the exact amount and perhaps phasing in the increases. "We're certainly open to that," Furman said. "We want there to be more discussion on this."

Rhodes-Conway said she only recently learned of the proposal and hasn't had time to fully consider its implications.

"It's a significant amount of money," she said, adding that she's not sure if the city can support a large increase in compensation without considering the size of the council itself. Also, "I'm not sure you can have that full conversation through a budget amendment," she said.

If the amendment passes, council members don't have to take the extra money, sponsors said. Under state law, the mayor or any council member may refuse to accept, in whole or in part, the salary that he or she is otherwise entitled to receive.

If it fails at the Finance Committee, the sponsors intend to offer an amendment to the full council when final budget decisions are made on the week of Nov. 14.

Task force recommendations

The city has been looking in depth at its type of government in recent years.

The Task Force on Government Structure (TFOGS), which had 90 meetings over 20 months, recommended moving to a full-time, 10-member council with members paid $67,950 annually and elected to four-year terms with two-year leadership terms.

The task force report panned the current system as an "impediment to full participation and representation" and "fundamentally unfair to a larger portion of the city's population, including, most notably, the city's residents of color and low income." It said the current system works best for people with the time, resources and knowledge to participate.

"You can't live in Madison on $15 an hour even if you're just taking care of yourself," Foster said.

The workload can be especially jarring for new members.

"The demands of this job is never-ending," said Conklin, who is serving her first term. "You are always on call. Phone ringing anytime day and night. Emails all day long" plus meetings, grand openings, networking and more. "There is always something to do. I can see why there has not been any single parents on the council until now."

Bennett, 8th District, could not be reached.

During the current term, four of 20 council members have already resigned for various reasons, and Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, recently announced he will not be seeking another term.

Without changes, "I think you're going to continue to see turnover on the council," Furman said.

In April 2021, the advisory referendum asked whether the council should stay part time with council members then paid about $13,700 or move to full time with pay between $45,000 and $71,000; stick with 20 members or be increased or decreased in size; change from two-year to four-year terms; and have term limits of 12 consecutive years.

More than 70% of voters favored implementing term limits and keeping the council the same size. But the questions on full-time, higher-paid positions and longer term lengths were rejected by voters, both by double-digit margins.

Furman and Foster stressed that the pay element of the referendum was tied to the question of a full-time council, which found opposition because voters didn't want a council of political professionals.

After the vote, the council has continued work on implementing task force recommendations, including changes to the process of council meetings, council staffing, a recent proposal for a referendum in the spring elections to modify council terms from two to three years and stagger the terms, and improvements to the committee system.

"This is not about us," Furman said. "This is about the TFOGS work."

Supermajority needed

Although every council member handles the job a bit differently, the city has determined that members are assumed to work 1,082 hours annually, or about 20.8 hours a week.

The last pay increase of $4,400 annually came in 2015.

"Just because something has been a certain way, I don't put a lot of confidence in that," Foster said. The hourly compensation for council members is far lower than the lowest hourly compensation for permanent city employees, which is $19.04 an hour, he said, adding, "To me, that's ridiculous. I don't think that's a good thing for the city."

If approved, the proposed budget amendment would raise council member pay from $13.77 per hour, or $14,904 annually, to the $34.80 per hour, or $37,658 a year. The amendment would also provide an increase for council leadership, bumping premiums for those jobs to $37.54 an hour, or $40,624 annually, for the vice president and $42.34 an hour, or $45,822 annually, for the president.

State statutes say that council salaries for the next term must be established by the first date for circulating nominating papers, which is Dec. 1, so a companion ordinance related to the pay increases will be introduced on Nov. 1, Furman said. Statutes also say that council salaries must be passed by three-fourths vote of the council, so the ordinance will require a 15-vote supermajority.